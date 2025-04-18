Stalin reminds PM Modi of his words as Gujarat CM that states aren't beggars pleading for Union handouts

During the event, Stalin inaugurated over 6,700 completed projects worth ₹1,166 crore in Tiruvallur, laid foundations for 7,300 new initiatives, and distributed welfare benefits to 2.02 lakh residents.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks over fund allocation demand for the state and reminded his own words as Gujarat’s Chief Minister to “states aren’t beggars pleading for Union handouts”.

While addressing a gathering at Thiruvallur district, Stalin, who is also DMK chief, refuted Modi’s claim from a Rameswaram visit that Tamil Nadu leaders were “crying” for central funds regardless of allocations.

“A few days ago, the Prime Minister visited Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district to inaugurate a bridge. We have no objection to that,” Stalin said.

He recalled the statement of Modi and said: “However, he commented during the visit, ‘No matter how much we give, they keep complaining’. I wish to respectfully remind the Prime Minister — are states beggars just because they seek support from the Union government?

“Did you not, during your tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, accuse the Union government of using Governors to interfere and discriminate in fund allocation to opposition-ruled states?

How is it justifiable for you now to claim that we are crying when we demand our rights? I am not lamenting, nor am I someone who begs at others’ feet. I will extend my hand in friendship — and raise my voice for our rights, the DMK leader said.

He said that it was their leader, Kalaignar. “I am merely following the path he laid for us,” he said.

As evidence of this, we have established a State Autonomy Committee headed by Justice Kurian Joseph — something no other state government in India has done. Just as Kalaignar fought to ensure the right for all Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, we will strive to secure the rightful autonomy of all states through this committee, the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also challenged Shah’s recent Chennai statement that Tamil Nadu’s demands were “diversionary tactics.” He posed pointed questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, “Can you exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET? Guarantee no Hindi imposition? Ensure our representation isn’t reduced post-delimitation? Specify the funds allocated to our state?”

The DMK leader.said that Shah implied that our statements are a distraction tactic.

“I wish to make it clear that Tamil Nadu is fighting not for itself alone, but on behalf of all states across India. Is it wrong to demand the rights of the states?” Stalin said.

Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s fight is for all states’ rights, citing the DMK’s landmark Supreme Court victory against Governor R.N. Ravi’s delay in approving Bills. “This historic ruling shows we act when the Centre fails,” he said.

“The power of the DMK is now evident not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but also to everyone across India. This is the true power of the DMK. So, those who have lost their direction should not accuse us — the ones who are showing the right path — of misdirection,” he said.

He also accused the BJP-led union government continuously places hurdles in its path.

“They try to undermine Tamil Nadu’s development in every possible way. Yet, despite these obstacles, Tamil Nadu continues to top national rankings and statistical indices — as published by the Union Government itself. Why? Because of our efficient administration. If we can achieve this level of success despite the hindrances, imagine how much more we could do if we received our rightful funds and were left free to exercise our rights.

If you continue to obstruct us, we will dismantle those barriers through lawful means,” he said.

“We are committed to making Tamil Nadu the number one state in every sector. Perhaps that is why the Union Home Minister recently stated in Parliament that the BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026. He said this after visiting our state,” Stalin stated.

He also said threw Shah a challenge that Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi’s control.

“We are a people of unique character and identity. Your strategy of breaking parties and intimidating them through raids may work elsewhere, but it will not work in Tamil Nadu. Do not be misled,” he said, adding that in 2026, it will be Dravidian model governance again.

“Tamil Nadu has always remained out of Delhi’s control. Do you believe you can win by intimidating a few here and forming alliances with traitorous collaborators? Bring all your allies together — we are ready for a contest,” the DMK leader said.

