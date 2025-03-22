Stalin accused the BJP of depriving states of their rights and stressed that delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP, accusing it of always being a party that deprives states of their rights and stressed that delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted as it will hurt the states that have shown significant progress through population control.

This move is going to “punish” such states, he added.

Stalin also said that by reducing the number of people’s representatives, “our voice will be muffled” and asserted that reduction in the number of parliamentary seats or the reduction in our representation would invariably lead to a reduction in our political strength.

While addressing the first session of the Joint Action Committee in Chennai, which was attended by several chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and political leaders, Stalin proposed to name this committee the ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation’.

In his address, Stalin said, “I would like to welcome all of you who have accepted our invitation and gathered here! Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Leaders of national and state parties, Representatives, Ministers, and Members of Parliament from various states are present here”.

“Your visit has made India realise that we are all united to protect Indian democracy. We have come together to protect Indian democracy and federalism,” the DMK chief said.

He also highlighted how, in the history of Indian politics, it is a great privilege that so many movements and parties have come together, accepting the invitation of a ruling party in a state.

Asserting that each state in India is unique in every way and has different languages, races, religious beliefs, cultures, clothes, foods, and customs, he said that only if such states act with autonomy can true federalism prevail in India and we can achieve better development.

He also highlighted that India gained freedom only because people from all walks of life fought unitedly and realising this, the geniuses who framed the Indian Constitution structured India as a federal union.

“Although this federal nature has been subjected to multiple tests at various times, democratic organisations and movements have protected it,” the chief minister said, adding that the biggest test will take place now.

“It is with this realisation that we have all gathered. For me, this day is going to be a very important day in the history of Indian democracy,” Stalin said.

“The upcoming—or future—population-based delimitation of constituencies based on the next census is going to greatly affect a few states. States like ours, which have controlled the population through various social initiatives and progressive welfare schemes, will lose our parliamentary representation significantly due to this exercise.”

“That is why we are at this juncture, where we have to oppose this strongly and firmly,” he said.

He emphasised that we should all be absolutely sure that “delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted.”

“Every state here has shown significant progress through population control. This move is going to punish such states. By reducing the number of people’s representatives, our voice will be muffled. For two years, Manipur has been burning. But their voices for justice are being ignored—because they do not have the political strength to attract the attention of the country,” Stalin said.

Therefore, the reduction in the number of parliamentary seats or the reduction in our representation would invariably lead to a reduction in our political strength, he stressed.

The DMK leader further explained that it is not just about numbers but “it is about our power, our rights, and the interests of our future”.

“With the reduction in representation, our states will have to struggle even to get the funds we rightfully deserve. Laws will be enacted concerning us without our consent. Decisions that affect our people will be made by those who do not know us and our needs. Our culture, identity, and progress will be under great threat. The social justice that we have cherished and protected for ages will be compromised. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be affected in particular.”

“Thus, if we allow the number of constituencies to be reduced or our representation to be reduced, we risk becoming disempowered citizens in our own country. That is why I say that the issue of delimitation should not be taken lightly,” he appealed.

Stalin also made it clear that they are not against any measure that strengthens democratic representation.

“But we are saying that such a measure should not affect the fair political representation of our states. This protest is not against delimitation; I think everyone will agree that this protest is for fair delimitation,” Stalin said.

He also said that on March 5 this year, he called a meeting of all the parties in Tamil Nadu, where he made it clear that if the existing 543 seats are reduced based on the current population, Tamil Nadu will lose 8 seats and if the total number of seats in Parliament is increased, Tamil Nadu will lose 12 seats as compared to the actual increase in accorddance with the current representation, which will be a “direct blow to our political representation”.

Stalin further said that the next day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Coimbatore, said, “Tamil Nadu and other southern states will not lose parliamentary seats on a proportional basis.”

“The home minister’s explanation was unclear and confusing,” he said.

Mentioning PM Modi’s remarks in Telangana in 2023, he said that Modiji then said that the Congress party is saying that a caste census should be conducted and communities should be given representation based on population.

“The next step is delimitation. If the Parliament constituencies are changed based on the current population as the Congress party is saying, the southern states will lose 100 seats. ‘Will the people of South India accept this?’ the prime minister had asked,” Stalin recalled.

Based on this, it can be understood that he himself has admitted that the number of constituencies will decrease, he said.

Targetting the BJP, Stalin said,”The BJP has always been a party that deprives states and state rights. They want to implement their ulterior motives in the delimitation plan. No state should allow this.”

He said that Tamil Nadu is working with unprecedented unity and also requested all the states present in the forum to show similar unity.

Stalin also requested everyone to share their valuable suggestions on the resolutions to be discussed and passed in the JAC meeting.

He also proposed to name the committee as ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation’.

“We are not against delimitation. The name itself will say that we are in favour of fair delimitation. This struggle will not end with us meeting—deliberating—and passing a resolution for one day. It is very necessary to take continuous action to establish rights,” he said, adding that they need to make people aware of the same.

Stalin also proposed to set up a committee of experts to define the political and legal measures.

“I request everyone to share their views on the overall proposal. We can only win if everyone fights together with a sense of unity,” he added.