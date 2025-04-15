Stalin Sets Up High-Level Panel To Champion State Autonomy: Ex-SC Judge To Head Committee On Federal Rights

The committee's creation marks a significant post-script to the recent Supreme Court judgment that curtailed the powers of Governors to indefinitely delay bills passed by state legislatures—a legal battle in which Tamil Nadu emerged victorious.

In a bold assertion of federal rights, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin has announced the formation of a high-powered committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, to “protect the legitimate rights of states” and to “strengthen the spirit of cooperative federalism.”

The committee’s creation marks a significant post-script to the recent Supreme Court judgment that curtailed the powers of Governors to indefinitely delay bills passed by state legislatures—a legal battle in which Tamil Nadu emerged victorious.

Who’s on the Committee?

The three-member panel will include:

Justice Kurian Joseph, retired Supreme Court judge (Chairperson)

Ashok Vardhan Shetty, retired IAS officer and ex-Vice Chancellor of Indian Maritime University

Dr. M. Naganathan, former Vice Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission

Their mandate? Examine the erosion of state powers, the transfer of legislative subjects from the state to the concurrent list, and propose legal pathways to reclaim constitutional autonomy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Education Flashpoint

Education remains the flashpoint in Stalin’s latest push for decentralisation.

“We have lost young lives to NEET,” Stalin said in the assembly, referring to suicides linked to the controversial medical entrance exam. “And in the name of a three-language policy, the Centre is trying to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) has cost it ₹2,500 crore in withheld central education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. He demanded that education be returned exclusively to the state list, reversing the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976 which moved it to the concurrent list.

The committee will study legal mechanisms to reclaim subjects lost to the concurrent list, starting with education.

Stalin’s Broader Federal Vision

Stalin was careful to position his state-first stance as a national cause:

“This is not just for Tamil Nadu. From Gujarat to the Northeast, Kashmir to Kerala—states need their rights protected. We are united in our diversity, and the Centre must recognise that.”

The committee has been tasked with submitting an interim report by January 2026, just months before Tamil Nadu’s next state elections. A full report is expected in 2028.

Political Reactions: Support, Scepticism, and Walkouts

The announcement, made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, prompted an opposition walkout. AIADMK MLA RB Udayakumar accused Stalin of hypocrisy:

“The DMK was in power when education was moved to the concurrent list, and they remained silent. Now they’re shouting about state rights.”

BJP leaders went further, terming Stalin’s move “separatist” and “opportunistic.” Party state president K. Annamalai criticised the timing:

“For nearly 50 years, the DMK was part of Central coalitions. They did nothing. Now suddenly it’s about state rights.”

BJP’s legislative leader Nainar Nagendran echoed the sentiment, warning that the committee’s creation signals “a separatist mindset” in the guise of federalism.

Supreme Court Verdict: A Catalyst

The panel’s formation comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent rebuke of Governor R.N. Ravi, who delayed or withheld assent to several bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The court ruled that Governors cannot indefinitely stall state legislation, and laid down a timeline for gubernatorial and presidential action on state bills. Immediately after the verdict, the Tamil Nadu government notified 10 pending bills as law, giving further momentum to Stalin’s decentralisation campaign.

Must Read: ‘I Wish Pakistan Had Changed’: S Jaishankar On Pakistan Terrorism