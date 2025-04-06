Stalin Skips Pamban Bridge Inauguration, Focuses On Delimitation Assurance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly assure the people of Tamil Nadu that their share of parliamentary seats will not be reduced during the upcoming delimitation exercise. He insisted that states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively controlled population growth, must not be penalised in the process. Stalin made this appeal as Prime Minister Modi visited Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram for the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge, an event attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw but notably missed by the Chief Minister himself.

Stalin urged that the Prime Minister, while on Tamil Nadu soil, should provide a clear guarantee that the delimitation process would not affect the percentage of seats allotted to states like Tamil Nadu. He stressed the need for a resolution to be passed in Parliament followed by a constitutional amendment to protect the interests of southern states in the Lok Sabha. According to him, this is the only way to ensure a fair and just delimitation process in the country.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu and other southern states stand to lose significantly if the delimitation is based on the 2026 Census. He referred to a commitment made by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001, which assured that the delimitation exercise would be based on the 1971 population figures. Stalin insisted that Prime Minister Modi must uphold this assurance by extending the arrangement for another 30 years beyond 2026.

Political parties across Tamil Nadu have echoed the same concern, highlighting the unfairness of delimitation based on new population data. They argue that states that have taken responsible measures to control population growth should not face reduced representation in Parliament. Stalin stated that the Prime Minister must act immediately and responsibly by making a public commitment, addressing the fears of the people, and initiating legal steps through a constitutional change.

The timing of Stalin’s strong remarks during Modi’s visit to the state has drawn attention, especially given his absence from the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge. While the event showcased infrastructure development in the region, Stalin’s statement shifted the focus to the larger political issue of representation and federal fairness. He firmly believes that without a clear and binding assurance from the central government, states like Tamil Nadu may face long-term disadvantages in national politics.

Stalin concluded his appeal with a hope that the Prime Minister will act in the true spirit of democracy and federalism, ensuring that representation in Parliament remains balanced and just across all states.

