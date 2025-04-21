Stalin Swipe At Fadnavis Over Only Marathi, Says Clear Manifestation Of Trepidation Over The Widespread Public Condemnation To Impose Hindi

The Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister remarks came after Fadnavis dismissed concerns over the “imposition” of the Hindi in the state, asserting that Marathi will continue to be compulsory.

With Marathi over Hindi as third language and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that only Marathi is compulsory in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin took a swipe saying this is a clear manifestation of his trepidation over the widespread public condemnation against imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States.

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to officially endorse Fadnavis’s position that no language other than Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra as the third language under National Education Policy (NEP).

In a post on X, Stalin taking a pot shot at Fadnavus said, “Facing a massive backlash for imposing Hindi as the third language, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis now claims that only Marathi is compulsory in the state. This is a clear manifestation of his trepidation over the widespread public condemnation against imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States.”

“PM and Union Education Minister must clarify: Does the Union Government officially endorse his position that no language other than Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra as the third language under National Education Policy (NEP)? If so, will the Union government issue a clear directive to all states affirming that the NEP does not require the compulsory teaching of a third language?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Will the Union Government release the Rs. 2,152 crore it unjustly withheld for Tamil Nadu on the premise that the state must subscribe to the teaching of a mandatory third language?” Stalin asked.

The Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister remarks came after Fadnavis dismissed concerns over the “imposition” of the Hindi in the state, asserting that Marathi will continue to be compulsory.

The state government has approved the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP). Accordingly, it has made Hindi a must for students of classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi-medium schools.

The Opposition, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have claimed Hindi is being imposed in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court Grants Bail To Expelled DMK Leader Jaffer Sadiq In ₹2,000 Cr Money Laundering Case