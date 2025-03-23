Stampede Averted At New Delhi Railway Station As Overcrowding Creates Chaos

New Delhi Railway Station witnessed heavy congestion on Sunday as delays in the departure of multiple trains led to overcrowding. The situation caused significant inconvenience to passengers, but railway officials have clarified that there was no stampede or "stampede-like" situation.

Officials Respond to the Situation

According to railway officials, the congestion was primarily observed at platform numbers 12 and 13, where several trains were delayed. Senior railway officials, including the Senior Commandant of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Station Director of New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), were present at the scene to manage the crowd and ensure passenger safety.

“There was heavy rush but no stampede or stampede-like situation at NDLS. We are following the protocol of directing unreserved passengers through a designated holding area to manage the crowd,” said a senior Railway Board official.

Passengers Seen Climbing Barricades

Eyewitnesses reported seeing passengers climbing barricades and jumping queues in an attempt to reach their respective trains. The sheer volume of travelers created confusion, making it difficult for railway staff to control the movement of people.

To address the situation, additional measures were taken by the Delhi Police to ensure smooth crowd management. Security personnel were deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the chaotic scenes, the police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Authorities reassured travelers that the situation was being handled and that there was no cause for panic.

“Now, a few trains have left, and the situation is under control,” said a police official.

Delays Cause Frustration Among Passengers

Many passengers expressed frustration over the delays and the lack of clear communication. Some commuters, particularly those with urgent travel plans, were seen anxiously seeking information from railway staff. The lack of proper crowd management in the initial hours led to confusion, but authorities stepped in to restore order.

Preventive Measures Implemented

The railway officials emphasized that they are taking proactive measures to manage large crowds during peak travel times. The protocol for handling unreserved passengers through designated holding areas was activated to prevent overcrowding on platforms.

The authorities urged passengers to remain patient and follow instructions from railway and security personnel to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience.