Stampede Deaths: Owaisi Demands Judicially-Monitored SIT, Inquiry On ‘Systemic Failures’ Of Railways

Following the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives and left many injured, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called for an independent, judicially-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Owaisi also demanded an inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways, criticizing the BJP government’s handling of the situation.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, describing the tragedy as “avoidable.” He accused the current government of attempting to cover up the incident and outlined the steps he believes should be taken:

The establishment of an independent, judicially-monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy. An independent inquiry into the systemic failures within the Indian Railways.

Owaisi emphasized that Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of people across India and deserves better management than what has been provided by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The stampede occurred late Saturday night on platforms 14 and 15 of New Delhi Railway Station, as thousands of passengers, many heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, crowded the station. The incident, triggered by overcrowding and confusion over last-minute platform changes, quickly escalated into chaos, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries.