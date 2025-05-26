Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
‘Stands Unequivocally With India’: Guyana Voices Strong Support for India’s Fight Against Terrorism During All-Party Delegation

In a strong show of solidarity, Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a visiting group of Indian Members of Parliament on Sunday that his country fully supports India in its fight against terrorism.

'Stands Unequivocally With India': Guyana Voices Strong Support for India's Fight Against Terrorism During All-Party Delegation

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a visiting group of Indian Members of Parliament on Sunday, showing support.


In a strong show of solidarity, Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a visiting group of Indian Members of Parliament on Sunday that his country fully supports India in its fight against terrorism. The meeting took place in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, where the Indian delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is visiting as part of a broader international outreach effort.

“We are against terrorism, and we believe that all those who perpetrate terrorist acts must be brought to justice,” Jagdeo said after holding talks with the Indian MPs.
“It was an excellent visit, and I assured the delegation that Guyana, stands unequivocally with you,” he added.

The visit comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist massacre in which 26 people were killed. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Tharoor leads all-party delegation to build global awareness

The team of Indian MPs in Guyana is one of seven such groups that have been sent to different countries following the Pahalgam attack. The goal is to raise awareness about India’s anti-terror stance and explain the reasons behind Operation Sindoor, India’s military response targeting terror camps across the border in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Pakistan’s control.

The delegation represents a cross-section of India’s political landscape. Shashi Tharoor, from the opposition Congress Party, is leading the group. Other members include:

  • Shambhavi from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

  • Sarfaraz Ahmad from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

  • Milind Murli Deora from Shiv Sena

  • Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

  • GM Harish Balayogi from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an NDA partner

This united political front aims to present a strong national position against terrorism regardless of party lines.

“Excellent meeting,” says Tharoor; solidarity in wake of violence

Shashi Tharoor described the meeting with Jagdeo as an “excellent meeting” and said that he conveyed “strong sympathy and understanding for India’s concerns in the wake of recent events.” He was referring to both the Pahalgam massacre and India’s Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor wrote that Guyana’s stand was deeply appreciated. He also mentioned that the Indian MPs would be attending Guyana’s 59th Independence Day celebrations, including President Irfaan Ali’s midnight address on Monday.

Diaspora connections and spiritual links

The Indian MPs also spent time meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Georgetown, many of whom turned up to welcome them warmly. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X, saying,
“Members of the Indian community at Georgetown, Guyana, welcomed our Parliamentary delegation.”

Surya also noted that they met with leaders of several spiritual and cultural organizations including Art of Living, ISKCON, and Brahma Kumaris.
“They serve as the spiritual and cultural anchor for the Indian community here,” he wrote.

These meetings highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Guyana, which is home to a large population of Indian origin.

Talks on oil-fueled economic growth

The visit also included discussions on economic matters. Guyana, now one of the world’s fastest-growing economies thanks to recent oil discoveries, is attracting global attention.

Tharoor said their conversation with Vice-President Jagdeo included Guyana’s “record-breaking 30 per cent annual economic growth and development plans following the discovery of oil and gas.” India is looking at ways to strengthen its economic partnership with Guyana as the country rapidly develops its infrastructure and energy sector.

India outlines Operation Sindoor and zero-tolerance policy

India’s High Commission in Georgetown also shared updates from the MPs’ visit, saying the delegation “elaborated India’s position on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the Indus Water Treaty.” The diplomats emphasized New Delhi’s firm “Zero Tolerance For Terrorism” policy during their discussions.

Vice-President Jagdeo reportedly reaffirmed “Guyana’s unwavering support to India’s fight against terrorism,” according to the High Commission’s statement on social media.

