Stapled In Genitals, Tied Up, Beaten: Kerala Youths Brutally Honey-Trapped By Couple

In a shocking case of honey-trapping and brutal assault, the Pathanamthitta police have arrested a couple, Jayesh and Reshmi, for extorting money and physically torturing young men. Two victims from Ranni and Alappuzha were subjected to severe harassment, including physical assault and psychological intimidation.

The incident came to light when a youth from Ranni was attacked on September 1. According to the police, Jayesh picked up the youth from Maramon Junction, while Reshmi, who had a friendly relationship with him, was involved in the scheme.

Jayesh allegedly asked the youth to pretend to have sexual relations with Reshmi and recorded the act on video. Following this, the couple subjected the victim to extreme torture: they hung him, sprayed chili into his eyes, stapled his genitals, and even pulled out some of his nails.

The youth was eventually abandoned on the road and later taken to the hospital by passersby.

A similar incident was reported involving another youth from Alappuzha, who works in Bengaluru and had come to Thiruvalla to meet Reshmi. Jayesh reportedly picked him up and took him to their residence, where he faced harassment similar to the first victim.

Police investigations revealed that the couple also stole money and an iPhone from the victims. Currently, Reshmi is held at the Pathanamthitta Women’s Police Station, while Jayesh is in Aranmula Police Station.

Honey-trap incidents are not isolated to Kerala. Recently, the Kozhikode City police arrested three individuals, including two women, in a suspected honey-trap case. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna highlighted attempts to honey-trap him and alleged that at least 48 political leaders across party lines had fallen victim. Such cases have garnered nationwide attention, with some reaching the Supreme Court through public interest litigations, emphasizing the growing concern over honey-trap schemes in India.

