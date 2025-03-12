Starlink Internet: Will It Now Be Available In India as Airtel, Jio Sign Deals With SpaceX?

Reliance Jio has joined forces with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite internet to India, aiming to bridge connectivity gaps across the country. However, the deal hinges on regulatory approval, setting the stage for a competitive battle in the satellite broadband space.

Reliance Jio has announced a strategic partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink satellite-based internet services in India. This agreement, unveiled a day after rival Bharti Airtel struck a similar deal, marks a significant step in expanding high-speed connectivity across the country.

Collaboration Hinges on Regulatory Approval

The agreement between Jio and SpaceX is contingent on Starlink obtaining the necessary approvals from the Indian government. If granted, the partnership will explore ways to integrate Starlink’s satellite broadband services with Jio’s existing infrastructure, providing consumers and businesses with enhanced internet connectivity.

Jio plans to distribute Starlink solutions through its extensive retail network and online platforms. Customers will be able to purchase Starlink equipment from Jio’s physical stores, with the company also establishing a service framework for installation and activation support.

Expanding Broadband Reach Across India With Starlink

By combining Jio’s position as the world’s largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic with Starlink’s extensive low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, the companies aim to deliver reliable broadband services to even the most remote regions of India.

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority. Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all,” said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio.

He further added, “By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country.”

Starlink to Complement JioAirFiber and JioFiber

The agreement aligns with Jio’s ongoing mission to provide robust and accessible internet solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, and local communities. Starlink will complement Jio’s existing JioAirFiber and JioFiber services, ensuring high-speed connectivity even in difficult-to-reach locations.

Additionally, Jio and SpaceX are exploring further collaboration opportunities to leverage their respective infrastructures in strengthening India’s digital landscape.

“We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services,” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX.

Regulatory Hurdles Remain

Despite the partnership announcement, Starlink’s entry into India remains dependent on regulatory approvals. As of now, the Indian space regulator, IN-SPACe, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have not yet authorized SpaceX to commence Starlink operations in the country.

According to a Moneycontrol report from November 11, SpaceX had agreed to comply with the Indian government’s data localization and security mandates, addressing previous concerns that had delayed approval.

In contrast, competitors like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s joint venture with SES have already secured GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite) licenses and IN-SPACe approvals.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Starlink currently operates a fleet of over 6,000 LEO satellites, while Amazon’s Kuiper project is set to deploy 3,236 satellites starting in early 2025, further intensifying competition in the satellite internet space.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has indicated that satellite communication spectrum allocation will follow an administrative model with a fee structure. However, telecom giants, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, continue to advocate for an auction-based allocation process. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to clarify the pricing structure soon.

