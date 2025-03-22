State CMs Unite Against Centre’s Proposed Delimitation, Stalin Calls For Legal Battle

Chief Ministers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh gathered in Chennai to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation, citing unfair seat allocation. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasized legal action, while Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan called the move politically motivated.

Chief Ministers from several states convened in Chennai on Saturday to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation of parliamentary seats, which they argue could reduce representation for southern states. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led the meeting, warning that the fight would extend to the legal domain.

Stalin described the meeting as a “historic day” for India’s federal structure, emphasizing the importance of unity in protecting state rights. In a post on X, he stated, “Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The meeting saw participation from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, as well as leaders from Punjab, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

CMs Warn of Unfair Representation, Call Move Politically Driven

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan likened the proposed delimitation to a “sword of Damocles” hanging over states. He accused the BJP-led government of pushing the measure without prior consultation, arguing that it was motivated by political gains rather than democratic principles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This sudden move is not driven by constitutional principles or democratic imperatives but by narrow political interests,” Vijayan asserted. He highlighted that a population-based delimitation would increase parliamentary seats for northern states while diminishing representation for the south, a shift that could politically benefit the BJP.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy echoed these concerns, warning that such a delimitation plan could make southern states “secondary citizens.”

Stalin Proposes Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation

In response to these concerns, CM Stalin proposed forming an expert panel named the ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation’ to develop both political and legal strategies against the proposed changes. He clarified that the opposition was not against delimitation itself but rather for a fair and equitable process.

Stalin stressed the need to create public awareness and mobilize efforts to prevent southern states from losing representation. “Our representation must not decline,” he stated firmly, advocating for continued collaboration among the states. He also announced that the next meeting on delimitation would be held in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah Accuses Stalin of Political Diversion

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, accused Tamil Nadu CM Stalin of using the language issue as a political tool to distract from corruption allegations.

Shah claimed that Stalin’s party was manipulating the language debate for political mileage, stating, “Some parties are raking up the language issue for their own politics. They are doing it just to hide their corruption.” He further criticized the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that it lacked the courage to implement medical and engineering education in Tamil due to economic concerns.

The Chennai meeting has set the stage for a prolonged legal and political battle over the Centre’s delimitation proposal, with southern states gearing up to challenge the move to ensure fair representation in Parliament. The debate is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly with the next meeting scheduled in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Five Supreme Court Judges Visiting Relief Camps In Manipur?