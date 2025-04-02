State Has No Business Interfering with Religion: Sajad Gani Lone On Waqf Bill

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President and Handwara MLA, Sajad Gani Lone, has voiced strong opposition to state interference in religious matters, particularly concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Religious Autonomy and State Interference

“The Waqf property is collectively owned by the Muslims of the country. It is the right of the Muslims to decide on these (properties) by using their institutions and systems. The state should not have any interference with the religion. We do not advocate with any religion and neither with our religion. It is gross interference. It is our matter,” Lone told ANI.

He further questioned the motives behind the bill, stating, “It is a matter of our religion. We do not know what are they (Central government) are up to? Who are they looking to appease?”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, criticizing the BJP for taking on the role of protecting minority rights despite not having a single Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP A Raja remarked, “The irony is that the rights of the minorities are going to be protected by a party which has no member of a Muslim community.”

He further stated, “Today, it is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny, whether this secular country is going to travel in the path which was well written by the forefathers of the Constitution or a negative path decided by the communal forces in the country.”

Government’s Stand on Waqf Properties

Meanwhile, introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the utilization of Waqf properties and their role in national development. He pointed out that India has the highest number of Waqf properties globally, yet they haven’t been effectively used for the welfare of the Muslim community.

“When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn’t it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?” Rijiju asked in the Lok Sabha.

He also challenged the Opposition’s criticism of the Modi government’s efforts for the welfare of Muslims, highlighting that the number of Waqf properties and their income have significantly increased under the current administration.

Alongside the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The bill, which was first presented in August last year, was reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. It seeks to amend the 1995 Act to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties. The amendments aim to streamline the registration process, improve governance, and integrate technology for better management of Waqf records.

(With Inputs from ANI)

