‘Stay Alert’, Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Students To Resist Hindi Imposition

Speaking at an event in Chennai, he warned that these reforms threaten Tamil language and the Dravidian model, calling on youth to uphold the legacy of past anti-Hindi agitations.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged college students across the state to remain vigilant and resist what he termed the “imposition of Hindi” by the Union Government through educational reforms like the National Education Policy (NEP), NEET, and the three-language formula.

Addressing students at the inauguration of the newly built Kalaignar Kalaiarangam auditorium at Nandanam Government Arts College for Men in Chennai, Udhayanidhi warned that these policies posed a threat to Tamil language and the Dravidian model of governance.

“The foundation of Tamil Nadu is Tamil. Today, several attempts are being made to create danger for Tamil,” he said. “The three-language policy, NEP, and NEET are different names for the same goal: the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.”

The 1,000-seat auditorium has been named after the late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who was a prominent face of the Dravidian movement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protecting State’s linguistic and cultural identity

Drawing parallels with the historic 1965 anti-Hindi agitations, Udhayanidhi reminded students of their role in protecting the state’s linguistic and cultural identity. “Your seniors fought without expecting any reward. The best way to honour their struggle is by opposing modern forms of Hindi imposition,” he added.

DMK leader also recalled a pivotal moment from the 1980s when Karunanidhi, then Leader of the Opposition, addressed a student protest against Hindi on the same campus. “That speech still holds relevance. I hope today’s students uphold the core values of the Dravidian movement social justice, human rights, and women’s rights,” Udhayanidhi said.

He accused the BJP-led Union Government of disrupting Tamil Nadu’s education system and placing undue stress on students. “Dravidian leaders like Periyar, Annadurai, and Kalaignar never encouraged students to take to the streets. But today, it is the Centre that is disturbing students with NEET and NEP,” he said.

Cautioning students not to be misled by pro-Hindi narratives, Udhayanidhi urged them to stay grounded in the Dravidian ideology. “They may speak as if it’s the truth, but you must understand the reality. If you stand firm, our enemies cannot defeat us,” he asserted.

Highlighting the Dravidian model’s achievements in promoting educational equity, Udhayanidhi cited the 1916 establishment of the Dravidian Hostel in Triplicane by Justice Party leader C. Natesan. He also mentioned the recent inauguration of a new boys’ hostel in Saidapet named after MC Raja, built at a cost of ₹44.5 crore. “This is the success of the Dravidian model,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Second Suspected Suicide On Campus This Year