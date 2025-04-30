Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
'Stay Will Be Considered Illegal': 786 Pakistani National Exit India Through Attari-Wagah Border

In just six days, nearly 800 Pakistani nationals have exited India through the Attari-Wagah border following a government order asking most Pakistani visitors to leave the country. At the same time, over 1,300 Indians who were in Pakistan have come back home, officials confirmed.

In just six days, nearly 800 Pakistani nationals have exited India through the Attari-Wagah border following a government order asking most Pakistani visitors to leave the country. At the same time, over 1,300 Indians who were in Pakistan have come back home, officials confirmed.

According to a senior government officer, 786 Pakistani citizens crossed over to their home country using the Attari-Wagah land route between April 24 and April 29. During the same period, 1,376 Indian nationals made their way back from Pakistan using the same border point in Punjab.

Government’s Deadline Triggers Mass Departure

The movement began after the Indian government issued a notice on April 24, directing Pakistani nationals to leave the country by April 27. However, those holding medical visas were given an extension until April 29.

Exceptions were made for Pakistanis who hold diplomatic, official, or long-term visas, who were not included in the ‘Leave India’ directive.

This decision followed a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed, triggering heightened national security concerns.

“We’re Expecting More to Leave,” Says Official

A senior official said many Pakistanis have already left India using different routes, especially by flying out through Dubai or other countries, since there is no direct flight service between India and Pakistan.

“Several have left via flight through Dubai or other routes, as there is no direct flight to Pakistan. We are expecting more Pakistan nationals to leave the country as state police and other central agencies are identifying Pakistan nationals residing at various places in the country,” said the officer.

Police and Intelligence Agencies Start Checks

Across India, police forces and central intelligence agencies have launched a verification drive to track and verify the presence of Pakistani nationals in various states. This is being done to ensure that no one overstays their visa or remains in the country illegally.

The checks are being conducted in close coordination with intelligence teams, with a focus on identifying those who fall under the short-term visa category, which the government has asked to leave.

 Warning for Overstaying: “Stay Will Be Considered Illegal”

A second officer, who is monitoring the operation closely, said that any Pakistani national who stays beyond the deadline would be considered as staying illegally in India.

“Strict action will be taken against Pakistani nationals, and their stay will be considered illegal if they continue their stay in India after April 29,” said the officer.

The Indian government has not only urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Pakistan but has also advised those already in Pakistan to return to India as soon as possible. The advisory is seen as part of broader safety measures following recent escalations in violence and security threats.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Heightens Tensions

The sudden order comes just days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 innocent tourists dead. The attack shocked the nation and led to swift action from the government, including travel advisories and visa restrictions.

While there is no direct blame placed on Pakistani citizens living in India, the government has taken extra precautions, including monitoring movements and reassessing visa conditions, especially for short-term visitors.

