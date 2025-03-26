Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

Security measures were intensified in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh after clashes erupted during a religious procession on Tuesday night. Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control following swift intervention by law enforcement.

Clashes During Ram Navami Procession

The disturbance occurred at Jhanda Chowk in Hazaribagh during the ‘Mangala’ procession, which is an integral part of Ram Navami celebrations. Reports indicate that stone pelting and acts of vandalism took place, prompting the police to disperse the crowd using force to restore order.

According to sources, the conflict began near Jama Masjid in the Sadar Police Station area over alleged objectionable slogans being raised. Some reports suggest that tensions escalated after one group played certain songs during the procession, which was opposed by another group. However, security personnel acted promptly, preventing further escalation.

With tensions flaring in different parts of Hazaribagh, security forces have been deployed across sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure peace and stability in the region.

