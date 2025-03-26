Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

Security measures were intensified in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh after clashes erupted during a religious procession on Tuesday night. Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control following swift intervention by law enforcement.

Security measures were intensified in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh after clashes erupted during a religious procession on Tuesday night. Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control following swift intervention by law enforcement.

VIDEO | Jharkhand: Situation remains under control in #Hazaribagh after reports of stone pelting during ‘Mangala’ procession last night. Heavy police deployment in parts of the city.#JharkhandNews Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WnXyci1iLh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Clashes During Ram Navami Procession

The disturbance occurred at Jhanda Chowk in Hazaribagh during the ‘Mangala’ procession, which is an integral part of Ram Navami celebrations. Reports indicate that stone pelting and acts of vandalism took place, prompting the police to disperse the crowd using force to restore order.

STORY | Stones pelted during religious procession in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag READ: https://t.co/gxXhmYLek5 pic.twitter.com/duD8DqZreu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025

According to sources, the conflict began near Jama Masjid in the Sadar Police Station area over alleged objectionable slogans being raised. Some reports suggest that tensions escalated after one group played certain songs during the procession, which was opposed by another group. However, security personnel acted promptly, preventing further escalation.

With tensions flaring in different parts of Hazaribagh, security forces have been deployed across sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Will Not Join INDIA Bloc, Confirms Ahead Bihar Polls