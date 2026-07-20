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Home > India News > Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said

Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said

Stone pelting was reported during the CJP protest in Delhi as JP Nadda met party leaders, who vowed to continue the agitation despite talks.

Videos of stone pelting at Connaught Place went viral (Image: X)
Videos of stone pelting at Connaught Place went viral (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 20:51 IST

Stone pelting was reported during the CJP protest in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Monday, even as representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party held talks with Union Health Minister JP Nadda over their demands. A video from the spot showed a group of youths throwing stones from behind police barricades or after stepping close to them. The developments came on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which also witnessed repeated disruptions over issues including the NEET-UG paper leak.

Amid the tension, Delhi Police appealed for calm and urged demonstrators to avoid violence. In a post on X, the force said, “All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty.” It also urged people not to spread rumours, adding, “Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order.”

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How the CJP protest reached JP Nadda’s doorstep

While the CJP protest continued, a delegation led by chief spokesperson Saurav Das met JP Nadda to press its demands. Nadda later said the protesters had approached the government for talks for the first time on Monday morning. According to him, discussions began around 11:50 am, followed by the submission of a written petition at about 4 pm.

Repotedly, Nadda said, “There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.”

What the CJP protest leaders demanded from the government

Speaking after the meeting, Saurav Das said the delegation sought the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants, “more than 20 of whom have lost their lives.”

Das said, “We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately… Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands.”

In another post on X, Das said the delegation spent about four hours at Nadda’s residence. He wrote, “The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.” He added, “The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!”

Also Read: Has Sonam Wangchuk Ended His Hunger Strike? Here’s What Happened After Talks With JP Nadda   

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Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said
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Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said

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Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said
Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said
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