‘Stop Chasing Social Media Likes’: Allahabad HC’s Strong Message to Young Lawyers Amid Courtroom Protest

The Allahabad High Court has urged young advocates to focus on building their careers instead of chasing social media likes. The observation came amid an ongoing protest by lawyers over the alleged ill-treatment of an advocate by a High Court judge. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal made the remarks while commenting on social media posts about the functioning of the High Court. He warned that incomplete or distorted information could create unnecessary differences between the Bar and the Bench.

‘Young Advocates Are the Future of the High Court’

In the case of Rajesh v State of UP, Justice Deshwal said young lawyers should prioritise their studies and case preparation.

“Young advocates should concentrate on their studies as well as on preparing their cases to build their careers instead of concentrating on increasing their social media likes,” the Court observed.

The judge added that senior advocates and judges were working to create a positive environment for young lawyers, who could become senior advocates and judges in the future.

Allahabad HC Lawyers’ Protest Disrupts Court Proceedings

This incident came at a time when a protest took place over incident which involves Ajay Bhanot earlier this week. According to the Bar Association, the judge allegedly made a lawyer apologise to a Superintendent of Police (SP) after the advocate objected to the officer sitting in a seat usually reserved for lawyers. The Bar Association alleged that the judge threatened to send the lawyer to jail and ridiculed another senior counsel.

The association later warned of a court boycott if no action was taken. Although there was no formal boycott call, lawyers allegedly vandalised Justice Bhanot’s courtroom on Wednesday.

Court Warns Against Erosion of Public Trust

Justice Deshwal’s courtroom has also been affected by the protest. On Friday, some advocates allegedly stopped lawyers and even a government advocate from entering the courtroom. The judge recorded that a woman advocate was harassed and forcibly stopped from attending her case.

“Such conduct on the part of some advocates is not conducive to the reputation and dignity of the Bar as well as the Court,” the bench said. The Court stressed that judicial proceedings cannot be stalled because a section of lawyers does not want the court to function. It also warned that declining public trust could expose advocates to harassment.

“If public trust in the High Court gets eroded, then mafias and certain unruly public officials will start harassing advocates,” the Court observed. Justice Deshwal urged the High Court Bar Association to address the issues and protect the dignity of the institution.