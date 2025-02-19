Home
  HOME»
  India»
  • ‘Stop Hindi Imposition’: Tamil Nadu Residents Express Resistance With Rangoli Messages | Watch

‘Stop Hindi Imposition’: Tamil Nadu Residents Express Resistance With Rangoli Messages | Watch

In a unique demonstration of linguistic and cultural assertion, residents of Ayapakkam Housing Board in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district staged a symbolic protest against what they called the Central government's 'Hindi imposition.' On Wednesday, the streets were adorned with kolams (rangoli) featuring messages like 'Welcome Tamil language' and 'Stop Hindi imposition', highlighting their resistance.

‘Stop Hindi Imposition’: Tamil Nadu Residents Express Resistance With Rangoli Messages | Watch


In a unique demonstration of linguistic and cultural assertion, residents of Ayapakkam Housing Board in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district staged a symbolic protest against what they called the Central government’s ‘Hindi imposition.’ On Wednesday, the streets were adorned with kolams (rangoli) featuring messages like ‘Welcome Tamil language’ and ‘Stop Hindi imposition’, highlighting their resistance.

The protest follows remarks by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who expressed concerns that Hindi had led to the decline of several North Indian languages and posed a potential threat to Tamil as well.

INDIA Bloc Unites Against BJP’s Language Policy

The demonstration coincided with a broader protest by INDIA bloc parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The alliance, comprising major opposition parties, accused the BJP-led Central government of encroaching upon state rights, citing issues such as budgetary denials and non-disbursement of educational funds.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin stated, “Hindi has already wiped out regional languages in North India, including Rajasthani, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri. If imposed in Tamil Nadu, Tamil will suffer the same fate.”

He further argued that 99% of Tamilians working in prestigious institutions like ISRO or abroad were educated in government schools that did not emphasize Hindi. Recalling Tamil Nadu’s long history of anti-Hindi agitations, he paid tribute to Thalamuthu, Natarajan, and Keezhapalur Chinnasamy, who sacrificed their lives for the Tamil language.

“If funds continue to be withheld, protests will escalate into a state-wide movement. The slogan ‘Go back Modi’ will soon turn into ‘Get out Modi.’ BJP cannot suppress us. This is the land of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, a land of self-respect under CM MK Stalin,” he declared.

Political Leaders Target BJP’s ‘One Nation, One Language’ Policy

Several senior INDIA bloc leaders joined the protest, voicing their opposition to what they termed as BJP’s attempt to impose Hindi as a national language. Notable leaders present included:

  • DMK treasurer T R Baalu
  • VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan
  • TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai
  • MDMK leader Vaiko
  • CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam
  • CPI state secretary R Mutharasan
  • Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan
  • KMDK president E R Eswaran

Thirumavalavan alleged that BJP’s push for Hindi was part of its broader ‘One Nation, One Language’ policy aimed at eroding linguistic diversity in India.

Governor RN Ravi Criticizes Tamil Leaders Over Bharathiar’s Legacy

Amid the protests, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi took a veiled swipe at political leaders who advocate for Tamil but allegedly fail to contribute meaningfully to its preservation. Speaking at an event honoring Padma Shri awardee Seeni Viswanathan, known for his research on Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar, Ravi remarked that certain groups actively undermine Bharathiar’s contributions.

He emphasized that under President Droupadi Murmu’s leadership, the Raj Bhavan had taken significant steps to honor Bharathiar, including:

  • Installing a Bharathiar statue
  • Hosting a state-level essay competition
  • Renaming the Durbar Hall as Bharathiar Mandapam

Criticizing the absence of Bharathiar studies in Tamil Nadu universities, he questioned why a Bharathiar Chair was established at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) under PM Narendra Modi, but no such initiative was taken in Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil Nadu ecosystem avoids discussing Bharathiar’s vision, as it promotes harmony between Kashi and Kanchi, supports the Vedas, and envisions a united Bharat—perspectives that challenge their political narrative,” Ravi alleged.

A Growing Linguistic and Political Divide

As the language debate intensifies, Tamil Nadu remains firm in its resistance to Hindi imposition. With protests gaining momentum and political rhetoric heating up, the battle over linguistic identity is set to become a major issue in the state’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: KPTCL Maintenance Work To Disrupt Electricity In Several Areas On February 19

Filed under

Ayapakkam protest kolam BJP language policy Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu anti-Hindi protest

