‘Stop Migration, Provide Jobs’: Rahul Gandhi Joins NSUI’s March in Bihar’s Begusarai

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday walked alongside students and youth in Begusarai, Bihar, as part of the National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra, a campaign demanding job opportunities and action against growing migration from the state.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday walked alongside students and youth in Begusarai, Bihar, as part of the National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra, a campaign demanding job opportunities and action against growing migration from the state.

Gandhi’s participation in the rally, led by NSUI’s national in-charge and local leader Kanhaiya Kumar, drew attention across political circles and social media alike. Dressed in his usual white polo t-shirt, Gandhi was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders, including Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rajesh Kumar.

Padyatra enters Begusarai with high energy

The padyatra, which began last month in East Champaran, aims to spotlight the growing crisis of youth unemployment and the mass migration of workers from Bihar in search of livelihoods. Begusarai, a significant location for the march, is also the hometown of Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU students’ union president.

Kumar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai on a CPI ticket, is now with Congress and is seen as one of the faces of the party’s youth movement in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rahul Gandhi’s third Bihar visit since January

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Begusarai on Monday morning, flying in from Patna. At Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, he was welcomed by Rajesh Kumar and other senior Congress leaders. After the padyatra, Gandhi was expected to return to Patna to attend the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ (Save the Constitution Symposium), where he was scheduled to speak later in the day.

He also planned to visit Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Congress headquarters, where he would address party workers as part of his ongoing outreach.

This marks Gandhi’s third visit to Bihar since January. During these visits, he has repeatedly called on Congress workers to unite and defeat the BJP ideologically in the upcoming assembly elections.

Gandhi calls on youth to raise their voices

On Sunday, Gandhi posted a short video message on social media, urging the youth of Bihar to join him in Begusarai. He encouraged them to wear white t-shirts as a symbol of solidarity and said, “Our aim is to draw the attention of the world to the plight of Bihar’s youth, who find government jobs getting scarce day by day and privatisation bringing no benefits. Let us bring the government in the state under pressure and change it.”

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi shared his observations from the march, “There is enthusiasm among the youth of Bihar to achieve something – and there is anger against the government for not providing them opportunities and support.

बिहार के युवाओं में जोश है, कुछ कर दिखाने का – और सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ आक्रोश है, उन्हें अवसर और समर्थन नहीं दिलाने का। “पलायन रोको, नौकरी दो” यात्रा में आज बेगूसराय की सड़कों पर हज़ारों युवाओं की भावना, उनका कष्ट और संकल्प साफ़ दिखा। बेरोज़गारी और पलायन के खिलाफ ये आवाज़ अब बदलाव… pic.twitter.com/jKAx8BFQD9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2025

The sentiments, suffering and determination of thousands of youth were clearly visible on the streets of Begusarai today during the ‘Stop Migration, Provide Jobs’ rally.

This voice against unemployment and migration has now become a cry for change. Bihar will not sit silent now, the youth will not tolerate injustice anymore – they will fight for their rights, employment and justice.”

Union Minister hits back, defends government record

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized the Congress leader and questioned his party’s track record.

“He should seek atonement instead,” Singh said, adding that Congress ruled India for nearly 60 years but failed to eliminate poverty.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying, “Despite ruling India for 60 years they always raised the slogan of removing poverty, but they couldn’t eradicate poverty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government lifted 25 crore poor people above the poverty line.”

He went on to reference a long-delayed petrochemical project promised in 1985, when Gandhi’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, was Prime Minister:

“In Begusarai, his father had said that they would open a petrochemicals facility in 1985, but nothing ever happened. His eyes will be dazzled when he sees PM Narendra Modi’s roads and Nitish Kumar’s development in Bihar.”

Growing discontent and political momentum

The padyatra comes at a time when unemployment and migration remain top concerns for Bihar’s youth. With elections approaching, Congress is positioning itself as a voice for the unemployed, while the ruling BJP and JD(U) alliance continues to defend its development agenda.

As the padyatra continues, the presence of leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar has given the campaign national visibility—potentially setting the stage for a heated electoral battle in the coming months.