‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy

Thackeray also raised concerns over river pollution in the name of religion, showing a video of bodies being burned and dumped into the Ganga.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in his annual Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park, addressed the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb and urged people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards for historical information. He emphasized that history should not be seen through the lens of caste and religion.

Raj Thackeray stated that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb wanted to “kill a thought called Shivaji” but ultimately failed and died in Maharashtra. He also pointed out that Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was buried near Pratapgadh Fort with the permission of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The MNS chief’s remarks come amid protests by right-wing groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The issue has led to communal tensions and violent clashes in Nagpur earlier this month.

Calls for Historical Awareness

Urging people to gain knowledge from history books instead of social media, Thackeray said, “Stop reading history on WhatsApp and rather delve into history books.” He criticized the selective awakening of Hindus, questioning whether people only learned about historical figures like Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb due to Bollywood movies starring actors like Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna.

‘Religion Should Remain Within Four Walls’

Addressing religious polarization, Thackeray argued that a nation cannot progress based on religion, citing Turkey’s reforms as an example. He asserted, “Religion should remain within the four walls of your home. A Hindu identifies as a Hindu only when Muslims take to the streets or during riots; otherwise, Hindus are divided by caste.”

The MNS leader also targeted the BJP-led Maharashtra government, claiming that the popular Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme would soon be scrapped. Opposition parties have also criticized the Mahayuti government for failing to increase the scheme’s financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 as promised before last year’s assembly elections.

Pollution Concerns and Environmental Reforms

Thackeray raised concerns over river pollution in the name of religion, showing a video of bodies being burned and dumped into the Ganga. “What kind of religion is this if we destroy our natural resources? Rs 33,000 crore has been spent on cleaning the Ganga, yet pollution persists,” he said.

He highlighted that Maharashtra’s rivers are also severely polluted, with 55 of the 311 most polluted river patches in the country belonging to the state. He warned that Mumbai’s five rivers have nearly vanished, with only the Mithi River barely surviving.

Final Warning on Marathi Language

Reiterating his party’s stance, Thackeray warned that Marathi must be made mandatory for official purposes. “If you live here and don’t speak the language, you will be dealt with appropriately,” he stated.

Raj Thackeray’s speech covered a range of issues, from historical narratives to environmental concerns, while also taking a strong stand on religious and linguistic identity. As political tensions rise in Maharashtra, his statements are expected to stir further debate in the coming days.

