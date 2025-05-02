‘Stop The War, Let Us Study’: Uri’s Schoolchildren Prepare For War As Fear Returns TO LoC

In the tiny village of Tilawari, nestled in the tense Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, childhood looks very different. Here, laughter in schoolyards comes with the rumble of distant shelling. And along the Line of Control (LoC), just 200 meters from Pakistani bunkers, even classrooms aren’t spared from the fear of war.

With India and Pakistan locked in rising tensions after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, schools in this sensitive zone have become something more than just places of learning — they are becoming centers of survival training.

Safety training becomes part of school life

As the threat of conflict grows louder each day, the Department of Education has stepped in to ensure that children in the zero-line LoC area are not left unprepared. At schools like the one in Tilawari, specialized training sessions are being held for students on how to protect themselves during emergencies.

These sessions include drills on how to respond if shelling begins, where to take cover, and how to shield their bodies from artillery fire. In a place where war feels just a breath away, these skills could mean the difference between life and death.

“We’ve seen peace… now we fear we might lose it again”

The school in Tilawari has a long memory. Locals remember the years when this very school was targeted during cross-border hostilities, forcing education to come to a halt. After some years of peace, children returned to their classrooms with a sense of safety. But now, with fresh threats emerging after the Pahalgam killings, fear is creeping back.

Teachers and students alike are anxious. Some are too young to remember the last time war touched their village, but the tension is easy to read on their faces.

“We don’t have proper shelters,” say teachers

Educators at the school have voiced growing concern about the lack of basic safety infrastructure. “We don’t have proper shelters in the school building,” one teacher explained. “If something happens, we don’t know where to hide. The students are scared. We need bunkers.”

Calls for building protective bunkers within school premises have been growing louder. Teachers say that in case of sudden shelling, the current facilities are simply not enough to keep children safe.

Despite the lack of resources, staff continue to show up every day — not just to teach, but to reassure children, keep morale high, and guide them through drills they should never have to learn in the first place.

Children’s Messages for the country and its enemies

What’s striking is the spirit of the children. When asked if they had anything to say, many had strong, emotional messages — not just for the country, but even for its enemies.

In one clip captured by the India News team, a young boy says confidently: “We are not afraid. We want peace, but we are ready if anything happens.”

Another student, maybe ten years old, holds up a handmade poster that reads: “Stop the war, let us study.”

Life on the edge: What happens next?

The Uri sector has always lived under a shadow. But after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists and one Nepali national, the mood in the region has changed again. India has promised a strong response, and Pakistan is bracing itself, with some reports indicating fear of imminent military action.

For the children of Uri, the consequences of these national-level decisions are deeply personal. Every time diplomacy fails or conflict escalates, their classrooms fall silent, their dreams are put on hold, and they’re reminded that the frontlines of war are not always on battlefields — sometimes, they run right through a school.