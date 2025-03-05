Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'Stop Wasting Taxpayers' Money On Hindi Pakhwadas': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Dig At Centre

‘Stop Wasting Taxpayers’ Money On Hindi Pakhwadas’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Dig At Centre

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes a dig at the BJP's actions on Wednesday, urging them to make Tamil an official language. He further emphasised halting Hindi imposition and prioritising Tamil Nadu's development rather than symbolic acts like installing Sengol.

'Stop Wasting Taxpayers' Money On Hindi Pakhwadas': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Dig At Centre

MK Stalin

MK Stalin


Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes a dig at the BJP’s actions on Wednesday, urging them to make Tamil an official language. He further emphasised halting Hindi imposition and prioritising Tamil Nadu’s development rather than symbolic acts like installing Sengol.

MK Stalin took to his social media and questioned the BJP-led central government’s commitment to Tamil culture despite its claims. He wrote, “If the BJP’s claim that our Hon’ble PM has great love for Tamil is true, why is it never reflected in action?”

Tamil Nadu CM Asserts Concrete Steps Over Symbolic Acts

The Chief Minister emphasised prioritising the concrete steps for Tamil Nadu’s development. He stated, “Rather than installing Sengol in Parliament, uninstall Hindi from Union Government offices in Tamil Nadu. Instead of hollow praise, make Tamil an official language on par with Hindi and allot more funds for Tamil than a dead language like Sanskrit.”

Furthermore, Stalin took a dig at the central government, saying, “Stop the desperate attempts to saffronize Thiruvalluvar and declare his timeless classic, Thirukkural, as India’s National Book. Quoting Kural during the Union Budget will not cut it. Honour them by ensuring special schemes, a prompt disaster relief fund, and new railway projects for Tamil Nadu.”

‘Stop Wasting Taxpayers’ Money’: Chief Minister MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called out the BJP-led government and expressed displeasure over the use of Sanskrit in government projects and schemes in Tamil Nadu.

“Stop wasting taxpayers’ money on the nonsense of ‘Hindi Pakhwadas’ in Tamil Nadu. End the absurdity of imposing Sanskrit names like Antyodaya, Tejas, and Vande Bharat on Tamil Nadu’s trains. Revert to the practice of naming them in Tamil, like Chemmozhi, Muthunagar, Vaigai, Malaikottai, Thirukkural Express, etc. Love for Tamil is proven through deeds, not deception,” he added.

Stalin concluded by emphasizing that genuine support for Tamil should be demonstrated through actions, not mere words. “Love for Tamil is proven through deeds, not deception,” he said.

Filed under

Chief Minister MK Stalin Tamil Nadu CM

