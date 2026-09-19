Stray Dog Attacks 18-Month-Old Toddler in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, Tears Into His Cheek as Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

A terrifying stray dog attack has been reported from Sangam Vihar in Delhi’s Timarpur area, raising fresh concerns over the safety of children around aggressive street dogs. In the incident, an 18-month-old boy was reportedly attacked by a stray dog near his home. The dog grabbed the child’s face and badly injured his cheek.

The shocking incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage has since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the growing concerns over stray dog attacks in the area.

CCTV Captures Terrifying Attack

This incident has been captured by the nearby CCTV. The recording clearly shows how the stray dog approached the child before suddenly attacking him. The 18-month-old toddler tried to escape but failed as he was overpowered by the dog within seconds.

Before anyone could help the child, the dog had already bitten and injured the child’s face and cheek. Nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dog away. The immediate action by the neighbours helped to prevent further attack. This incident has left the residents worried and furious, as such attacks by stray dogs could repeat in future.

Child Undergoing Treatment

The injured child was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack. He reportedly suffered serious wounds to his cheek and face. According to the information available, doctors are treating the child, and a longer medical procedure, including possible plastic surgery, may be required.

The incident has also left the child’s family distressed. The attack on such a young child has triggered fresh concerns about the safety of children in the neighbourhood.

Residents Raise Questions Over Stray Dogs

Since the incident took place, residents from Sangam Vihar and surrounding areas have expressed their anger and frustration regarding stray dogs. Locals have claimed that they had previously raised complaints with officials about the growing stray dog population and their aggressive behaviour. This incident has brought back into focus the issue of stray dogs attacking people in the city of Delhi.