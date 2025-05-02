Structure Collapses At IGI Airport, Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Disrupt Delhi NCR, Watch

Delhi witnessed a powerful spell of rain and wind on Friday early morning, disrupting life across the city and triggering a safety scare at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3.

A large metal structure collapsed amid the stormy weather near the terminal, alarming passengers and staff. No injuries were immediately reported, but operations in the affected area were briefly paused as a precaution.

The downpour began early morning and intensified within hours, accompanied by gusty winds that uprooted trees and caused minor infrastructural damage across several parts of the capital. The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a yellow alert, warning of unseasonal heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Traffic movement slowed across key routes, while waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions stabilize.

