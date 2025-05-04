Student Of 11 Standard Expelled For Removing Pakistan Flags From Road

Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
A Class 11 student from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from her school after a video surfaced showing her attempting to remove a Pakistani flag placed on a public road.

A Class 11 student from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been expelled from her school after a video surfaced showing her attempting to remove a Pakistani flag placed on a public road. The flag had been laid as part of a protest against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The student, a resident of Bahadur Nagar, was riding her scooter home when she noticed the Pakistani flag stuck on the road. The flag was reportedly placed by local groups as a symbolic protest — inviting the public to trample over it as a gesture of anger against Pakistan for the attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Instead, the girl stopped and tried to remove the flag, an action that was recorded by a bystander. The 12-second clip quickly went viral.

Soon after, local organisations began protesting the girl’s action, labelling it “anti-national” and an interference with a symbolic condemnation of terrorism. Protesters visited the school and demanded disciplinary action. In response, the school expelled the student. Principal Bhupendra Singh confirmed the decision and added that an internal inquiry had been initiated.

Earlier Incident in Aligarh

This is not the first such controversy in Uttar Pradesh. Last month in Aligarh, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by members of a right-wing group after he was seen picking up similar flags placed on the road as part of a protest. The boy was reportedly abused, beaten, and forced to apologise. The assailants even made him urinate on the flag. Authorities later took cognisance of the case, confirming that an investigation was underway.

These incidents have sparked debate over the use of national and foreign symbols in public protests and the consequences faced by those who act out of individual conscience.

