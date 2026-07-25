Student Protests at Jantar Mantar Linked to Foreign Funding? MEA Says It Has No Information to Share

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it has no information about alleged foreign funding or outside involvement in the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about claims of foreign support behind the protests in New Delhi and other parts of the country. He said the ministry had no details to share on the matter.

NEET Paper Leak Protests Gain Attention

The protests began on June 6 and were led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The movement received more attention after its founder Abhijeet Dipke returned from the United States.

The protests grew further when climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement. He started an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which ended on July 23. The main demand of the protesters has been the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks in competitive exams.

“If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke said on Friday.

Centre Gives Assurances After Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after the Centre provided three written assurances. The government promised that no cases would be filed against protesters. It also agreed to hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on exam reforms and paper leak issues. The Centre also assured that it would consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

Government Warns Against Fake AI Videos

However, apart from the dispute on the issue of the protest, there is an increase in the circulation of misinformation through the use of AI-generated videos. PIB, on Thursday, revealed that there was a circulating fake video created using AI which depicts PM Narendra Modi making threats against the protesting students. According to PIB, the video was fabricated, and PM Modi never made such statements. According to the government, some accounts linked to Pakistani propaganda networks were sharing the fake video to mislead people.

Fake Piyush Goyal Video Also Circulates Online

A manipulated video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal also went viral. The PIB confirmed that the video was AI-generated and false. Goyal said his original media comments were edited using AI to spread misinformation. He urged people to depend only on verified sources for accurate information. The PIB has asked citizens to report fake or misleading content through its fact-check channels, including its official WhatsApp number and email service.