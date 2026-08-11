Why Did NDA MPs March Against Opposition? Rahul Gandhi Faces Heat Over Jharkhand Student Protests

NDA MPs on Tuesday marched towards Parliament, accusing the Opposition of deliberately blocking proceedings and refusing to debate the ongoing student protests and police action against demonstrators. Carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the MPs alleged that he was “running away” from a discussion even as the government has offered a debate, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to respond. The protest came amid repeated disruptions in both Houses over the student protests, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government.

The NDA MPs also questioned Gandhi over the police lathi charge and use of water cannon against JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting in Jharkhand on Monday. The ruling alliance said the Opposition was applying different standards to student protests in Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand.

Student protests row fuels NDA attack on Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the Opposition had earlier demanded a discussion but later backed out. “They have now refused to hold a discussion. Earlier, they were demanding a discussion–a move that was welcomed–but then they backed out. They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh accused Gandhi of having double standards. “It is a case of double standards. Rahul Gandhi is fleeing the House and remaining silent on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. The nation is watching everything,” he said.

Student protests in Jantar Mantar, Jharkhand become political flashpoint

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also targeted the Opposition over the student protests, saying, “The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the government was ready to answer questions. “We are ready for disocussion but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer.” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat… Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai…”

Student protests debate: Rahul Gandhi demands answer, not Shah’s opinion

The Opposition, however, has maintained that it wants accountability over the police crackdown rather than a general discussion. On Monday, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in listening to Shah’s “opinion” and wanted to know who ordered the police action.

“Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts…No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?” Gandhi said.

NCPI MP Rachna Banerjee said, “Everyone is seeking an answer from them (Opposition). They will have to answer.”

Student protests standoff keeps Parliament proceedings disrupted

The government has maintained that it is ready to discuss the matter in Parliament. Its offer of a debate came after days of disruptions, with proceedings repeatedly affected by the confrontation between the ruling alliance and Opposition parties over the student protests and police action against demonstrators.

The NDA’s march was therefore aimed at putting pressure on the Opposition over the continued logjam while highlighting the Jharkhand crackdown and demanding that Gandhi participate in the proposed debate.

(with inputs from ANI)

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