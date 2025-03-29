Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Student With Autism Physically Assaulted By Special Educator In Noida School; Viral Video Leads To Arrest

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Noida’s Sector 55, where a 10-year-old boy with autism was allegedly physically assaulted by a special educator at a private school. The shocking event was captured on video, which later went viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage.

According to PTI, the video was mistakenly shared in a WhatsApp group consisting of parents and school authorities, ultimately revealing the horrifying truth. Once the boy’s family saw the footage, they immediately took action.

Family Files Police Complaint

The boy’s father wasted no time in reporting the matter to the authorities. A police complaint was lodged at Sector 58 police station, naming the accused special educator, the school principal, the vice-principal, and other responsible parties.

Following the complaint, the accused teacher, identified as Anil Kumar, was arrested. Moreover, the school—Green Ribbon International School—was sealed by authorities.

Father’s Heartfelt Statement

Speaking to PTI, the child’s father shared his pain and concern over the incident:

“My son is a student of Class 1 in Green Ribbon International School. He is a specially-abled boy with autism and needs special care and attention,” he said.

He further added, “In the video, we saw that schoolteacher and special educator Anil Kumar misbehaved with him.”

Legal Action and Charges Filed

Authorities swiftly stepped in to take legal action. Amit Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Sector 58 police station, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the accused individuals, including the school’s principal and vice-principal.

They have been booked under multiple legal provisions, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

School Declared Illegal and Sealed

Rahul Panwar, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Gautam Buddha Nagar, also spoke about the case. He informed PTI that an investigation was launched to verify the authenticity of the video and to check the school’s recognition status.

Shockingly, the probe revealed that Green Ribbon International School was operating without proper recognition. As a result, authorities sealed the institution, and further legal proceedings are now underway.

