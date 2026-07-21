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Home > India News > “Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence

“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over protests outside the PM’s residence following NEET exam irregularities, accusing the opposition of exploiting students for political gain.

Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: ANI)
Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 23:48 IST

In his first reaction following the protest by CJP over exam irregularities on July 20, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of exploiting students for political gain. He alleged that Gandhi, along with other opposition leaders, staged a drama outside the Prime Minister’s residence, causing inconvenience to the public and violating established security protocols.

Dharmendra Pradhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Congress of Exploiting Students as Political Tools

In a social media post, Pradhan claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress staged a dharna outside the PM’s residence despite the Government conveying its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. “Even after the Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose a political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students; it was disruption for political headlines,” he wrote on X. “For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened,” he added.

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Government is 100% Committed to Discussing NEET and Addressing Genuine Concerns of Youth

Reiterating the Centre’s stand, Pradhan claimed that the government is “100% committed” to discussing the NEET paper leak and addressing students’ concerns on the floor of Parliament. “Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans, and responsibility over disruption,” he wrote. The union minister added that the government is fully determined to answer the queries of students, bring accountability, and remain committed to delivering solutions.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police; Sonia Gandhi Meets Detained Leaders

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“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence
Tags: Congress NEET protestdharmendra pradhanDharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhihome-hero-pos-1NEET exam issuerahul gandhiRahul Gandhi PM residence protest

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“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence

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“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence

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“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence
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“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence
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