Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject Claim

Several JEE aspirants in Visakhapatnam claim they missed their exam due to traffic jam caused by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s convoy. Police deny halting traffic for the convoy.

A group of nearly 20 students from Visakhapatnam has raised serious concerns after they missed their JEE (Main) Session 2 exam on Monday, claiming traffic restrictions due to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s convoy caused delays. The affected students are now urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a special exam for them.

According to the students and their parents, heavy police deployment and security arrangements near Pendurthi, where the exam centre is located, disrupted regular traffic. The convoy allegedly passed through the same road during the exam reporting time, leading to a jam that delayed their arrival.

“We pleaded with the staff at the centre to let us in, but they refused. We prepared for two years, and now, we lost our chance due to no fault of ours,” said one of the students.

.

pic.twitter.com/UqcjcnivWL Advertisement · Scroll to continue — RAJIV (@KingRajiv) April 8, 2025

Parents echoed the sentiment. M Lakshmi Sudha, the mother of one of the aspirants, said her son was caught in the jam and couldn’t reach the centre before the gates closed. “His future has taken a hit because of a momentary delay,” she said.

” Over 30 students missed the JEE Mains

exam due to traffic caused by

@PawanKalyan‘s convoy. ” pic.twitter.com/71JryTX1pB — RAJIV (@KingRajiv) April 7, 2025

Another parent added, “My daughter reached just two minutes late. Around 20 students were affected. We request the government and NTA to hold a special session.”

Despite the emotional appeals, the Visakhapatnam police have refuted these allegations. Police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that there was no traffic blockade near the exam centre on Monday. He clarified that students were instructed to report between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM, with gates closing promptly at 8:30 AM.

“The convoy crossed the junction at 8:41 AM, which was after the reporting time. So, it’s unlikely that the convoy caused any delay for candidates who followed instructions,” said the commissioner.

A police official also noted that Monday recorded the lowest absentee count since the start of JEE Main session 2 on April 2. “Typically, 60–80 students are absent daily. On Monday, only about 30 students didn’t appear,” he said, suggesting the situation was not as widespread as claimed.

The incident has stirred a debate over the timing of political movements during national-level exams. While some students and families continue to appeal for a second chance, officials maintain that instructions were clear, and proper traffic control was ensured until gate closing time.

As pressure mounts from parents and affected candidates, all eyes are now on the state government and the NTA to see if a resolution will be offered.

ALSO READ: Telangana Government Moves High Court Over Misleading AI Images Of Tree Felling