A red Lamborghini hit two pedestrians in Noida’s Sector 94. The injured workers are safe, and police have detained the driver, who responded casually to the accident.

A red Lamborghini lost control and struck two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction complex in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening. The shocking incident, captured on video, shows bystanders confronting the driver, who appeared indifferent to the accident.

Pune-like horror in Noida, Uttar Pradesh ! A speeding Lamborghini at 150 km/hr runs over two people in Sector 94, under Noida Sector 126 police station area! Upon being caught, the driver shamelessly asked, “Koi mar gaya kya idhar?” Advertisement · Scroll to continue Will Milord also ask him to write an essay? pic.twitter.com/oZGXzMttUa — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) March 30, 2025

Lamborghini Jumps Footpath, Sparks Outrage

Eyewitness footage reveals the high-end sports car mounted onto the footpath, prompting workers in safety helmets and orange jackets to rush towards it. In the video, one of the workers angrily asks the driver, “Stunt zyaada seekh liyo ho?” (Have you learned too many stunts?) and adds, “Do you know how many people have died here?” In response, the driver, appearing casual, questions back, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” (Did anyone die here?).

Police Take Driver Into Custody

Following the crash, the two injured workers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment and were declared out of danger. Meanwhile, the driver was confronted by onlookers, who demanded the police be called.

The Lamborghini, registered in Puducherry, had rammed into a tree, its front end facing the opposite direction of the road. The police have since seized the vehicle and detained the driver for further questioning.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and whether reckless driving or speeding was involved. The incident has raised concerns over luxury car owners engaging in dangerous driving practices on public roads.

