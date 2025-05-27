‘Stupid Jokers Want To Compete With India’ Owaisi Mocks Pakistan For Using Old Chinese Drill Photo As Victory Over India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a savage attack on Pakistan, mocking its military and political leadership for showcasing an old Chinese army drill photo as proof of victory over India.

AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, calling its top leadership "stupid jokers" for trying to pass off an old photo from a Chinese military drill as evidence of victory over India.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi mocked the Pakistani military and political leadership after reports surfaced that Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir presented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a misleading photograph. The image, it turns out, was from a 2019 Chinese Army drill, not from any Pakistani operation.

“Yesterday, the Pakistani Army Chief gifted a photo to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif… These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in,” said Owaisi, drawing laughter from the crowd.

#WATCH | During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, " Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif…these stupid jokers want to compete with India, they had given a photograph of a 2019… pic.twitter.com/xJoaBo6zhO

He further added, “‘Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye… inke paas akal bhi nahi hai’ (It takes brains to copy, and these good-for-nothing people don’t even have that).” Owaisi’s blunt remarks came during a community interaction, where he also questioned the credibility and intent behind Pakistan’s propaganda tactics.

Controversial photograph

The photograph at the centre of the controversy features the Chinese PHL-03 multiple rocket launcher and was originally taken by photographer Huang Hai. First published in 2019, the image has been widely circulated in Chinese military contexts and has no link to any Pakistani military operation.

Yet, the image was reportedly presented as a commemorative souvenir during a high-profile dinner hosted by General Munir. The event, held in honour of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, was meant to showcase Pakistan’s military strength and unity. However, fact-checkers and social media users quickly debunked the photo’s origins, exposing the misleading claim.

Owaisi, known for his sharp rhetoric, did not hold back in highlighting the absurdity of the situation. “So imagine your country’s Prime Minister, President, Speaker of the National Assembly is there, your so-called Field Marshal is there… and they’re proudly sharing a fake Chinese drill photo as their own achievement. What a joke!” he said.

The incident has not only embarrassed Pakistan on the global stage but also sparked conversations online about its persistent use of propaganda. Owaisi’s viral “stupid jokers” jibe has since trended on social media, with users echoing his sentiment.

