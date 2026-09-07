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Home > India News > Su-30MKI Vs China’s J-20: Can India’s Fighter Jet Remain Undetected From 100-200 Km?

Su-30MKI Vs China’s J-20: Can India’s Fighter Jet Remain Undetected From 100-200 Km?

Can India’s fighter jet detect China’s stealth fighter from 100-200 km? Here’s what radar, stealth and long-range missiles reveal.

Can India’s powerful fighter detect and challenge China’s stealth jet from 100-200 km? (Source:ANI)
Can India’s powerful fighter detect and challenge China’s stealth jet from 100-200 km? (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 12:00 IST

The Su-30MKI and China’s J-20 are built for very different kinds of air warfare. India’s Su-30MKI is a large, powerful and highly manoeuvrable fighter, while China’s J-20 has been designed with one major advantage in mind stealth. This has sparked an interesting question: can India’s Su-30MKI detect a J-20 from 100-200 km away, and could it actually overpower China’s stealth fighter?

Stealth Gives the J-20 an Important Edge

The J-20’s biggest strength is its stealthy design. It is not completely invisible, but its shape and other features are designed to make it much harder for enemy radars to detect and track. This means that simply knowing how far a Su-30MKI radar can detect a normal fighter does not tell us how far away it can detect a J-20. The actual range could be considerably different depending on altitude, direction, radar conditions and electronic warfare.

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How Capable Is the Su-30MKI?

The Su-30MKI remains one of the most important fighters in the Indian Air Force. Its powerful radar, long endurance, manoeuvrability and ability to carry a large weapons load make it a formidable aircraft. India is also upgrading the aircraft with newer systems, including an indigenous AESA radar. These upgrades are expected to improve its ability to find and engage difficult targets. However, reports claiming that a Su-30MKI can consistently detect a J-20 at 200 km should be viewed carefully. Actual combat detection ranges are rarely public and can vary significantly.

Long-Range Missiles Change the Equation

The J-20 is also designed to engage targets from long distances. Its long-range missiles mean that an opponent may come under threat before the two aircraft ever see each other. But missile range alone does not decide a battle. The quality of the radar track, electronic warfare, target movement, altitude and support from other aircraft can all influence the outcome.

Can Su-30MKI Overpower the J-20?

There is no simple yes-or-no answer. In a straightforward one-on-one long-range fight, the J-20’s stealth gives it a major advantage. But the Su-30MKI does not necessarily have to fight alone. India’s airborne early-warning aircraft, ground radars, datalinks and other fighters can provide information that helps reduce the advantage of an enemy stealth aircraft. Ultimately, the Su-30MKI remains a formidable fighter, but claims that it can routinely detect or defeat a J-20 from 100-200 km cannot be confirmed from publicly available information. The real advantage in a modern air battle may come down not just to the aircraft, but to the entire network supporting it.
Also Read: Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

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Su-30MKI Vs China’s J-20: Can India’s Fighter Jet Remain Undetected From 100-200 Km?
Tags: China J-20 stealth fighterIndia vs China fighter jetsIndian Air Force Su-30MKIJ-20 radar and stealthJ-20 vs Su-30MKISu-30MKI radar rangeSu-30MKI vs China J-20Su-30MKI vs J-20

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Su-30MKI Vs China’s J-20: Can India’s Fighter Jet Remain Undetected From 100-200 Km?

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Su-30MKI Vs China’s J-20: Can India’s Fighter Jet Remain Undetected From 100-200 Km?
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