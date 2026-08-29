Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

Few Indian entrepreneurs have demonstrated the ability to anticipate the country’s changing aspirations as consistently as Subhash Chandra. From transforming the television landscape to expanding access to education, technology and social initiatives, Chandra’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a larger story of India’s economic and social evolution.
At a time when television choices in India were limited, Chandra recognised the enormous potential of satellite television. His vision contributed to the emergence of Zee TV, one of India’s pioneering private television networks, helping usher in a new era of entertainment and broadcasting. The idea was simple but transformative: Indian audiences deserved more choice, greater variety and content that connected with their aspirations.
Expansion of direct-to-home broadcasting
His entrepreneurial vision extended beyond television. With the growth of direct-to-home broadcasting, the expansion of DTH services helped take a wider range of television channels to households across urban and rural India. It was another example of Chandra identifying a technology-driven opportunity at a time when the sector was still developing.
Education became another important part of his broader vision. Through initiatives associated with the education sector, the emphasis remained on creating opportunities for young Indians and strengthening the role of knowledge and skills in national development.
Chandra’s technology-driven initiatives
Chandra has also been associated with technology-driven initiatives and social empowerment, reflecting his belief that entrepreneurship can play a role beyond commercial success. His journey has repeatedly intersected with India’s transition—from a closed broadcasting environment to a digitally connected economy.
What stands out in Chandra’s story is his willingness to think ahead. Whether it was television, DTH, education or technology, he entered sectors where changing consumer needs were creating new possibilities.
His career therefore represents more than the rise of an entrepreneur. It is also a reflection of an India that embraced new ideas, new technologies and new opportunities—and of a businessman who often recognised those possibilities early.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.