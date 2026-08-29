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Home > India News > Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

His entrepreneurial vision extended beyond television. With the growth of direct-to-home broadcasting, the expansion of DTH services helped take a wider range of television channels to households across urban and rural India. It was another example of Chandra identifying a technology-driven opportunity at a time when the sector was still developing.

Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra
Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 11:27 IST

Few Indian entrepreneurs have demonstrated the ability to anticipate the country’s changing aspirations as consistently as Subhash Chandra. From transforming the television landscape to expanding access to education, technology and social initiatives, Chandra’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a larger story of India’s economic and social evolution.

At a time when television choices in India were limited, Chandra recognised the enormous potential of satellite television. His vision contributed to the emergence of Zee TV, one of India’s pioneering private television networks, helping usher in a new era of entertainment and broadcasting. The idea was simple but transformative: Indian audiences deserved more choice, greater variety and content that connected with their aspirations.

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Expansion of direct-to-home broadcasting

His entrepreneurial vision extended beyond television. With the growth of direct-to-home broadcasting, the expansion of DTH services helped take a wider range of television channels to households across urban and rural India. It was another example of Chandra identifying a technology-driven opportunity at a time when the sector was still developing.

Education became another important part of his broader vision. Through initiatives associated with the education sector, the emphasis remained on creating opportunities for young Indians and strengthening the role of knowledge and skills in national development.

Chandra’s technology-driven initiatives 

Chandra has also been associated with technology-driven initiatives and social empowerment, reflecting his belief that entrepreneurship can play a role beyond commercial success. His journey has repeatedly intersected with India’s transition—from a closed broadcasting environment to a digitally connected economy.

What stands out in Chandra’s story is his willingness to think ahead. Whether it was television, DTH, education or technology, he entered sectors where changing consumer needs were creating new possibilities.

His career therefore represents more than the rise of an entrepreneur. It is also a reflection of an India that embraced new ideas, new technologies and new opportunities—and of a businessman who often recognised those possibilities early. 

A believer in giving back
 
Chandra’s later public profile has increasingly included themes of social responsibility and giving back. Zee’s annual reports state that he founded the Subhash Chandra Foundation with the aim of contributing to a prosperous society, with its work centred on education, empowerment, entrepreneurship and rural development.
 This reflects an increasingly important idea in India’s development story: economic growth and social development do not have to be separate conversations. Businesses can create wealth and employment, while philanthropy and social initiatives can help expand access to education and opportunity.
 
A journey shaped by first moves
 
Perhaps the simplest way to understand Subhash Chandra’s career is through the phrase “first mover.” He entered laminated packaging when conventional materials dominated. He entered private satellite television before India’s television market had become a multi-channel universe. He backed DTH when cable television was firmly established. He invested in organised leisure when India’s amusement-park industry was still nascent. And later, he put greater emphasis on education, entrepreneurship and rural empowerment.
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Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

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Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

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Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment

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Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment
Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment
Subhash Chandra: The Entrepreneur Who Saw India’s Future Early- From Television and DTH to Education, Technology and Social Empowerment
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