Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

The remark drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP and women’s rights groups, who accused the minister of making an insensitive statement and downplaying the seriousness of the crime.

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

G Parameshwara


A day after a disturbing CCTV video of a man groping a woman on a Bengaluru street surfaced online, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remark calling the incident something that “happens in a big city” has triggered widespread outrage.

The video, which shows a man stalking two women in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout area and groping one of them before fleeing, has gone viral on social media. The women appear shocked and walk away from the scene without reacting, possibly out of fear.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said that he regularly instructs the police to improve patrolling across the city but added that such incidents are inevitable in a large metropolitan area like Bengaluru.

“I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people’s attention will be drawn towards them. In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP and women’s rights groups, who accused the minister of making an insensitive statement and downplaying the seriousness of the crime.

BJP spokesperson Prashanth G slammed the Home Minister’s response.

“This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women? He is shying away from responsibility and doesn’t want to be accountable,” he said.

BJP leaders also targeted the Congress-led state government, claiming that Bengaluru is becoming increasingly unsafe for women under its administration.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under sections related to assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. However, they have not been able to identify the victim, as no complaint has been filed yet. Authorities have urged the woman or any eyewitnesses to come forward.

ALSO READ: Waqf Act Sparks Uproar In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly, NC MLAs Tear Bill Copies

Filed under

Bengaluru sexual assault G Parameshwara

newsx

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid...
newsx

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery...
A day after a disturbing

‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage
newsx

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs...
newsx

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,...
The Jammu and Kashmir Ass

Waqf Act Sparks Uproar In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly, NC MLAs Tear Bill Copies
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Japan Launches New Maritime Unit To Boost Defense Of Remote Islands To Counter China Amid...

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery In Turkey

‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery...

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs...

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,...

Waqf Act Sparks Uproar In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly, NC MLAs Tear Bill Copies

Waqf Act Sparks Uproar In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly, NC MLAs Tear Bill Copies

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting