“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all parties to share their recommendations and suggestions regarding the prevention of gender-based violence and the development of safety protocols for doctors and medical staff in hospitals with the court-appointed national task force.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stated that the NTF will submit its report for the court’s consideration within 12 weeks.

The NTF was formed on August 20 to create a protocol ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals, following the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the Chief Justice mentioned that the case would be next heard in the week starting March 17, 2025.

However, he noted that the parties could request an earlier hearing if there were delays in the ongoing rape and murder trial.

In November, the NTF, as part of the central government’s affidavit, indicated that there was no need for a separate central law to address offences against healthcare professionals. The panel concluded that state laws, along with provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, were sufficient to cover both minor and serious offences.

The NTF’s report also highlighted that 24 states had already enacted laws to protect healthcare professionals from violence, clearly defining “healthcare institutions” and “medical professionals.” 2 additional states introduced Bills to this effect.

On September 17, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the findings in the CBI’s status report on the case, but refrained from disclosing further details, noting that any release of information could compromise the ongoing investigation.

