Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

Supreme Court directed all parties to share their recommendations, suggestions regarding the prevention of gender-based violence and the development of safety protocols for doctors and medical staff in hospitals with the court-appointed national task force.

“Suggestions On Medical Professionals’ Safety To Be Shared With NTF In RG Kar Case”: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all parties to share their recommendations and suggestions regarding the prevention of gender-based violence and the development of safety protocols for doctors and medical staff in hospitals with the court-appointed national task force.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stated that the NTF will submit its report for the court’s consideration within 12 weeks.

The NTF was formed on August 20 to create a protocol ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals, following the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the Chief Justice mentioned that the case would be next heard in the week starting March 17, 2025.

However, he noted that the parties could request an earlier hearing if there were delays in the ongoing rape and murder trial.

In November, the NTF, as part of the central government’s affidavit, indicated that there was no need for a separate central law to address offences against healthcare professionals. The panel concluded that state laws, along with provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, were sufficient to cover both minor and serious offences.

The NTF’s report also highlighted that 24 states had already enacted laws to protect healthcare professionals from violence, clearly defining “healthcare institutions” and “medical professionals.” 2 additional states introduced Bills to this effect.

On September 17, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the findings in the CBI’s status report on the case, but refrained from disclosing further details, noting that any release of information could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Read More: WATCH | AI Cameras Prevent Elephants From Train Collisions In Odisha: A Win For Wildlife Protection

Filed under

National task force RG Kar Medical College supreme court of india

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox