It began as a call to the police station in Old Delhi. Within minutes, policemen were rushing to the hospital with knife wounds sustained during an attack, and a search was underway in some of the most bustling lanes in the city.

Family Complaint

Around 2.30 pm on Monday, a man named Nabeel visited Jama Masjid police station in Central Delhi. He was reportedly summoned to the police station following a complaint filed in connection with a family dispute between his mother and sister.

According to the police, he is said to be a man in his 30s and resident of Kala Mahal in Jama Masjid, who was called to the police station for counseling. An article reports that he is 25 years old. See the references below.

The Knife

While inquiries were underway at the police station, Nabeel is alleged to have produced a knife and attacked the officers. As a result of the attack, five police personnel were injured at the police station.

The injured police personnel were rushed to Sanjeevan Hospital for immediate medical attention. They have since been referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further care, which is currently keeping an eye on their condition, as per the report.

Escape through Old Delhi

As per the police report, the accused took advantage of the ensuing confusion and fled from the police station. In order to escape from the narrow and congested streets of Old Delhi, as per the police report, Nabeel stopped a commuter and snatched his two wheeler through his knife.

Man Hunt

The operations unit of the Central District immediately started to look for him. With the help of technical surveillance and intelligence from the locality, the accused was located within no time in the Chitli Qabar area near the police station.

Cornered, And Shot

When the team tried to take him into custody, police say, he turned violent again and tried to attack them. The officers opened fire, saying they feared for their lives. Reports say he was shot in both legs. He was overpowered.

Four more policemen were injured during the operation to catch him in Chitli Qabar, which brings the total of injured personnel to nine.

Three Cases

Police are registering three cases: the knife attack inside the police station, the forcible snatching of the scooter, and the second attack on the police at Chitli Qabar.

A Question About His Mental State

Speculation had spread about the accused’s mental condition. A report quoting the DCP says he dismissed it, and said the man is mentally sound. This is the police’s position. The accused’s side has not been reported.

What Is Not Known

The report does not say what Nabeel was upset about, or what exactly was said before the attack. It does not say how the injured officers are, beyond monitoring, or whether any of them are in critical condition. The commuter whose two wheeler was taken has not been named.

What Happens Next?

How are the nine officers recovering? Will the encounter be examined, as such police firing usually is? What was the exact trigger inside the station, and how did a man with a knife get inside an interview room? And will the Delhi Police review how it handles complainants and respondents in family disputes? Police have not said.

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