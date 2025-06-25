Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > Summoning Defence Lawyers Threatens Legal Autonomy: Supreme Court

Summoning Defence Lawyers Threatens Legal Autonomy: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled suo motu after a Gujarat lawyer was summoned by police for advising a client. The court emphasized that such tactics harm legal independence and sought advice from high legal authorities, halting the summons and protecting the lawyer from further intimidation.

Supreme Court Of India
Supreme Court Of India

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 17:25:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the legal profession is a vital part of the process of administration of justice and took suo motu cognisance of the larger issue after a plea by a lawyer who was summoned by police in Gujarat about a case of his client.

The Bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice N Kotiswar Singh noted that allowing investigative agencies or police to directly summon defence counsels or lawyers, who had advised parties in a case, would seriously undermine the autonomy of the legal profession.

The bench sought assistance from the Attorney General of India, Solicitor General of India, Chairman of Bar Council of India, and Presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association in addressing this ‘important issue’.

A Gujarat lawyer who secured bail for his client in a loan dispute case was summoned under Section 179 BNSS by the SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad.

SC stayed the Gujarat High Court order that upheld the police summons and protected the lawyer from any further coercive notices.

The development comes days after the Enforcement Directorate issued a notice that any summons to advocates must now receive prior approval from its Director.

The ED issued this circular after the ED had summoned Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal, but later withdrew the summons following strong objections from Bar associations.

ALSO READ: ‘Democracy Was Placed Under Arrest’: PM Modi Calls Emergency the Darkest Chapters in India’s Democracy on 50th Anniversary

Tags: justice kv viswanathanlatest india newssupreme court
Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?