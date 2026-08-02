Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drops in India: What Patients Need To Know

Sun Pharma has withdrawn 10 of its eye drop products in India amid concerns of contamination. A confidential letter dated July 17 from Sun Pharma Distributors Limited instructs distributors to immediately halt the sale of all existing batches of these products.

The Affected Eye Drop Products

The 10 products affected by the voluntary withdrawal include:

Depopred (2 ml)

Brinolar (BKC Free)

Brinzotim Eye Drops (5 ml, BKC Free)

Lotepred (5 ml)

Lotepred 1% Eye Drops (5 ml)

Lotepred LS 0.2% E/D (5 ml)

Lotepred T

Nepalact OD Eye Drops (3 ml)

Nepalact-Z

Toba-F

Nepalact E/D (5 ml)

In its communication to stockists, the distributor noted: “Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd has decided, as a precautionary measure, to discontinue further distribution and withdraw all existing stocks of the above products available in your channel.”

Instructions to Distributors and Retailers

The company requested an immediate halt to all billing and sales of the affected items:

“In this regard, you are requested to immediately cease billing of the above-mentioned products and provide us with details of any stock currently held by you. Further, you are requested to send back to us any stocks of the product available with you, as well as those received from any sources, on priority.”

Official Statement from Sun Pharma

Addressing the recall, a Sun Pharma spokesperson stated: “Patient safety remains our highest priority. We have taken all necessary steps in the best interest of patients and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Our teams are working diligently to restore the availability of these products so that patients continue to have access to these treatment options.”

What Medical Experts Recommend for Patients

Medical experts emphasized the importance of sterility in ophthalmic products and urged patients not to abruptly stop treatment without medical advice. A leading ophthalmology expert noted: “Many of these eye drops are prescribed for patients recovering from eye surgery or managing chronic conditions such as glaucoma, eye infections, allergies, and ocular inflammation, where interruption of treatment can have significant consequences. In a country like India, where millions rely on eye drops every day, maintaining sterility during manufacturing is non-negotiable. Even suspected contamination at a manufacturing facility can pose a serious risk to patient safety, making immediate product recalls essential. Patients should not continue using a recalled product or discontinue treatment on their own. Instead, they should contact their ophthalmologist promptly so that an appropriate alternative can be prescribed, ensuring continuity of care while safeguarding vision.”

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With inputs from ANI