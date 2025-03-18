Home
Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali

Williams, 59, and Wilmore launched on June 5, 2024, as part of a test flight for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The mission aimed to assess the spacecraft’s readiness for future crewed flights to the ISS.

Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali


After nearly nine months in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth. Their journey, which began as an eight-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner, turned into an extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS) due to persistent technical malfunctions, including helium leaks and thruster failures. As the two astronauts prepare for a March 19 splashdown aboard SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom, celebrations are already underway in Williams’ ancestral home in Gujarat, India.

From an Eight-Day Mission to Nine Months in Space

Williams, 59, and Wilmore launched on June 5, 2024, as part of a test flight for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The mission aimed to assess the spacecraft’s readiness for future crewed flights to the ISS. However, soon after docking with the space station, engineers detected multiple helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, rendering the spacecraft unsuitable for a safe return.

Despite ongoing efforts by NASA and Boeing engineers, Starliner’s technical issues remained unresolved, forcing NASA to turn to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for their return. The rescue mission was integrated into SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission, which launched on March 14, 2025, with four astronauts onboard to replace Williams and Wilmore.

On March 18, 2025, after officially handing over their duties at the ISS, Williams, Wilmore, and two other astronauts boarded Dragon Freedom, which undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST. Their journey back to Earth is expected to last approximately 17 hours, culminating in a planned splashdown off the Florida coast at 3:27 am IST on March 19.

A Hero’s Welcome Awaits in Gujarat

Back on Earth, excitement is building—especially in Jhulasan, Gujarat, the ancestral village of Sunita Williams. The village, which has always taken pride in her achievements, is preparing a grand celebration for her safe return.

Williams’ cousin, Dinesh Rawal, has taken the lead in organizing a ‘Yagna’ (a Hindu prayer ceremony) in Ahmedabad, seeking divine blessings for her successful return. In Jhulasan, the villagers are planning a ‘Diwali-style’ celebration, complete with lamps, fireworks, and sweets, to honor her safe arrival back on Earth.

Williams’ strong ties to India have always been evident. She has previously visited Jhulasan and interacted with the local community, embracing her Gujarati heritage. Over the years, she has also carried Indian cultural symbols to space, including a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and a Lord Ganesha idol.

A Historic Space Journey Comes to an End

Williams is no stranger to extended space missions. She has spent over 300 days in space across her career and holds records for multiple extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks. However, this unexpected nine-month stay aboard the ISS has been one of the most challenging chapters of her career.

As she and Wilmore make their long-awaited return aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX capsule, the world watches in anticipation. Their journey underscores the unpredictability of space travel, the resilience of astronauts, and the cutting-edge collaboration between space agencies and private companies.

For now, all eyes are on the Atlantic Ocean, where Dragon Freedom is set to splash down—marking the end of one of the most remarkable space odysseys in recent history. And in Gujarat, celebrations will continue, reaffirming the pride India holds for its star astronaut, Sunita Williams.

