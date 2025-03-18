Sunita Williams’ Return From Space, 2 Days After Kalpana Chawla’s Birthday

As Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore make their long-awaited return to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, it is hard not to draw parallels with Kalpana Chawla, a trailblazer in space exploration.

As Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore make their long-awaited return to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, it is hard not to draw parallels with Kalpana Chawla, a trailblazer in space exploration. Williams’ journey back home coincides closely with Chawla’s birthday, adding a poignant touch to this mission.

A Delayed Return from Space

After spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally began their return trip on Tuesday morning. According to NASA, the Crew Dragon undocked from the ISS at 10:35 AM IST, embarking on a 17-hour journey back to Earth.

The capsule, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida around 3:27 AM IST on Wednesday.

Williams and Wilmore initially traveled to the ISS in June last year for what was supposed to be a short-duration mission to test Boeing’s Starliner on its first crewed flight. However, technical malfunctions, including propulsion system failures, prevented the spacecraft from safely returning them to Earth. The Starliner was ultimately sent back uncrewed, leaving the astronauts stranded on the ISS far longer than expected.

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: A Pioneer in Space

As Sunita Williams makes her journey home, the memory of Kalpana Chawla remains ever-present, especially as she would have turned 62 this year.

Born in Karnal, Haryana, on March 17, 1962, Chawla was captivated by the skies from a young age. With a passion for aviation and space, she pursued an aeronautical engineering degree at Punjab Engineering College before moving to the United States. There, she earned a Master’s degree from the University of Texas (1984) and later a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado (1988).

Her remarkable academic journey led her to NASA in 1994, and by 1997, she became the first Indian-origin woman to travel to space.

A Legacy That Lives On

Kalpana Chawla’s first spaceflight was aboard Space Shuttle Columbia’s STS-87 mission in 1997, where she served as a mission specialist and robotic arm operator. This historic journey paved the way for women of Indian descent in space exploration.

Although her second mission in 2003 tragically ended with the Columbia disaster, her legacy continues to inspire generations of astronauts, including Sunita Williams, who has often cited Chawla as an influence in her career.

As Williams returns to Earth, it serves as a moment of reflection on how Indian-origin women have shaped space exploration. The journey continues, and the stars remain within reach.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi praised Sunita Williams for her remarkable contributions to space exploration and extended an invitation for her to visit India upon her return. “India is praying for your health and success,” he wrote, emphasizing the nation’s strong connection with its distinguished daughter.

Williams expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Prime Minister’s kind words and the unwavering support from India during her mission in space.

Through a personal letter delivered by astronaut Mike Massimino, PM Modi conveyed, “Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts,” capturing the immense pride of 1.4 billion Indians.

