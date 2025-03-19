Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Sunita Williams’ Surprising Indian Connection–Here’s What You Should Know

Sunita Williams’ Surprising Indian Connection–Here’s What You Should Know

Beyond her space missions, Williams has actively contributed to her ancestral village. She has visited Jhulasan three times in 1972, 2007, and 2013 and even donated funds to a local school.

Sunita Williams’ Surprising Indian Connection–Here’s What You Should Know

Villagers burst firecrackers and dance to celebrate the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams.


NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has finally returned to Earth after an extended nine-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Her homecoming has sparked massive celebrations in India, particularly in her ancestral village of Jhulasan in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

Sunita Williams’ Indian Roots

Sunita Williams’ father, Deepak Pandya, hails from Jhulasan, Gujarat. The village, with a population of around 7,000 people, considers her a source of immense pride. Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, USA, Williams’ Indian heritage has always remained a significant part of her life. Her father, a neuroscientist, moved to the United States in 1957 and married Slovene-American Ursuline Bonnie. Despite being raised in the U.S., Williams has maintained strong ties with her ancestral homeland, having visited Jhulasan multiple times over the years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Village’s Grand Celebration

As news of Williams’ safe splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico spread, Jhulasan erupted in joy. Villagers performed aartis, yagnas, and special prayers at temples. Firecrackers were burst, sweets were distributed, and bhajans were sung in gratitude. The temple of Goddess Dola Mata in the village had an ‘Akhand Jyot’ (eternal flame) lit for months as prayers for her safe return continued.

Williams’ Love for Indian Culture

Williams’ connection to India extends beyond her ancestry. She has embraced Indian traditions, spirituality, and cuisine. She once carried a Bhagavad Gita to space and considers Lord Ganesh her lucky charm. In a 2016 interview, she revealed her fondness for samosas, sharing how she requested them as part of a special care package while at the ISS.

Her Bond with Kalpana Chawla

Williams also shared a close friendship with Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman in space. The two astronauts bonded over their shared heritage, frequently spending time together biking, hiking, and discussing their experiences. Williams often recalls Chawla’s impact on her journey, stressing how she continues to inspire women in science and space exploration.

Beyond her space missions, Williams has actively contributed to her ancestral village. She has visited Jhulasan three times in 1972, 2007, and 2013 and even donated funds to a local school. Her influence continues to inspire young Indians, particularly girls, to pursue careers in STEM and space exploration.

ALSO READ: ‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Filed under

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Sunita Williams’ Surprising Indian Connection–Here’s What You Should Know
newsx

Viral Video | Chaos Erupts In Pakistan As Locals Loot Laptops, Tech Gear After FIA...
newsx

Adani And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship
India Shielded from Globa

India Shielded from Global Trade War: Fitch Adjusts GDP Growth Forecast to 6.5% in FY25-26
Share Price Update: Mobik

Share Price Update: Mobikwik Stock Jumps 43% Following IPO Lock-In Expiry
newsx

4 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini Bus Catches Fire In Pune’s Hinjawadi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video | Chaos Erupts In Pakistan As Locals Loot Laptops, Tech Gear After FIA Busts Fake Call Center

Viral Video | Chaos Erupts In Pakistan As Locals Loot Laptops, Tech Gear After FIA...

Adani And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

Adani And PGTI To Launch Invitational Golf Championship

India Shielded from Global Trade War: Fitch Adjusts GDP Growth Forecast to 6.5% in FY25-26

India Shielded from Global Trade War: Fitch Adjusts GDP Growth Forecast to 6.5% in FY25-26

Share Price Update: Mobikwik Stock Jumps 43% Following IPO Lock-In Expiry

Share Price Update: Mobikwik Stock Jumps 43% Following IPO Lock-In Expiry

4 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini Bus Catches Fire In Pune’s Hinjawadi

4 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini Bus Catches Fire In Pune’s Hinjawadi

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips