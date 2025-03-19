Sunita Williams’ Surprising Indian Connection–Here’s What You Should Know

Beyond her space missions, Williams has actively contributed to her ancestral village. She has visited Jhulasan three times in 1972, 2007, and 2013 and even donated funds to a local school.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has finally returned to Earth after an extended nine-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Her homecoming has sparked massive celebrations in India, particularly in her ancestral village of Jhulasan in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

Sunita Williams’ Indian Roots

Sunita Williams’ father, Deepak Pandya, hails from Jhulasan, Gujarat. The village, with a population of around 7,000 people, considers her a source of immense pride. Born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, USA, Williams’ Indian heritage has always remained a significant part of her life. Her father, a neuroscientist, moved to the United States in 1957 and married Slovene-American Ursuline Bonnie. Despite being raised in the U.S., Williams has maintained strong ties with her ancestral homeland, having visited Jhulasan multiple times over the years.

#WATCH | Mehsana, Gujarat | People express joy and burst firecrackers in Jhulasan – the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams after the successful Splashdown of SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-9 at Tallahassee, Florida NASA's astronauts Sunita Williams and… pic.twitter.com/fKs9EVnPSf
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

A Village’s Grand Celebration

As news of Williams’ safe splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico spread, Jhulasan erupted in joy. Villagers performed aartis, yagnas, and special prayers at temples. Firecrackers were burst, sweets were distributed, and bhajans were sung in gratitude. The temple of Goddess Dola Mata in the village had an ‘Akhand Jyot’ (eternal flame) lit for months as prayers for her safe return continued.

Williams’ Love for Indian Culture

Williams’ connection to India extends beyond her ancestry. She has embraced Indian traditions, spirituality, and cuisine. She once carried a Bhagavad Gita to space and considers Lord Ganesh her lucky charm. In a 2016 interview, she revealed her fondness for samosas, sharing how she requested them as part of a special care package while at the ISS.

Her Bond with Kalpana Chawla

Williams also shared a close friendship with Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman in space. The two astronauts bonded over their shared heritage, frequently spending time together biking, hiking, and discussing their experiences. Williams often recalls Chawla’s impact on her journey, stressing how she continues to inspire women in science and space exploration.

Beyond her space missions, Williams has actively contributed to her ancestral village. She has visited Jhulasan three times in 1972, 2007, and 2013 and even donated funds to a local school. Her influence continues to inspire young Indians, particularly girls, to pursue careers in STEM and space exploration.

