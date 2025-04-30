Sunset Safari And Deer Park In Noida? Noida Authority Brings in Experts for Planning

The Noida Authority is gearing up to create two exciting new nature-based attractions for residents — a Deer Park and a Sunset Safari — inside the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91. These projects aim to offer a fresh recreational experience for locals while also promoting wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.

The Noida Authority is gearing up to create two exciting new nature-based attractions for residents — a Deer Park and a Sunset Safari — inside the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91. These projects aim to offer a fresh recreational experience for locals while also promoting wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.

To make this happen, the authority has decided to hire two expert consultants who will help plan and guide the development of both projects. Officials have already invited proposals from interested experts to find the best team for the job.

“We have decided to develop a Deer Park and Sunset Safari in a phased manner as per the rules. And to develop it we need experts, who will be engaged in the task,” said Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M.

First-of-Its-Kind in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Deer Park and Sunset Safari will be the first such facility in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Spread across 30 acres of lush greenery, this part of the Sector 91 Biodiversity Park is being designed to let people experience nature in a new way.

The entire project will follow the norms and get guidance from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the country’s top body regulating animal enclosures and zoos.

A ₹40 Crore Project to Watch Deer in Natural Habitat

The Deer Park alone is expected to cost around ₹40 crore. It was officially approved by the Noida Authority Board in June 2024. To make sure everything is planned correctly, the detailed project report (DPR) is now being prepared with help from a retired district forest officer (DFO).

“We want the expertise of experienced forest officers to ensure the project meets all wildlife norms,” said the CEO. Once the DPR is finalized, construction tenders will be issued.

The park is expected to house 132 deer from 10 different species, turning it into a mini-zoo. Some of these animals will be brought in from well-known zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. It will also include exotic species like Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest, and Lesser Kudu, which will be imported from Africa.

In addition, deer that have been rescued from areas near the Noida International Airport will also be relocated to the new park.

Second Rescue Centre Coming Up Near Dhanauri Wetland

Officials also shared that another animal rescue and care centre is being developed near the Dhanauri Wetland. Some deer rehabilitated there could eventually be shifted to the Sector 91 Deer Park. This step is part of the authority’s wider efforts to rescue and protect wildlife in and around the city.

Sunset Safari: A Nighttime Wildlife Experience

The Sunset Safari is another creative concept that will let people visit the park in the evening hours—until about 10 PM—without disturbing the animals’ natural rhythms. The key here is the use of spectrum lighting, a special technology that gives humans enough visibility while creating a soft, night-like environment for the animals.

The safari is designed to blend conservation, education, and recreation. Visitors will be able to observe animals behaving naturally after dark, something not usually possible in most parks.

Boost for Eco-Tourism and Public Awareness

Officials believe that both the Deer Park and Sunset Safari will not only entertain but also educate visitors, especially children and students, about the importance of biodiversity. The park is also expected to become a major attraction for residents of Noida and nearby areas, helping promote eco-tourism in the region.

Apart from raising awareness about wildlife, the park is also likely to generate income through entry tickets and other eco-friendly activities.

Construction to Begin Soon After DPR Approval

The authority has said the entire facility will be built in a single phase, once the final project report is approved and contracts are handed out. The goal is to complete the park as efficiently as possible while ensuring it meets all environmental and animal welfare standards.

With proper planning and expert help, Noida’s Sector 91 could soon become a go-to destination for people wanting to enjoy nature, learn about animals, and experience something new — right in the heart of the city.