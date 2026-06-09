‘Support Someone Else? Then Resign’: Kalyan Banerjee’s Warning To TMC Rebel Faction

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee has thrown down a direct challenge to the party’s rebel camp, saying those who are unhappy with the organisation or have chosen to support the NDA should resign instead of continuing to hold positions within the party. His remarks came amid growing unrest inside the TMC, a day after dissident leaders claimed that at least 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs had decided to align themselves with the National Democratic Alliance. The latest comments mark the strongest response yet from the TMC leadership as questions continue to swirl around the strength of the rebellion and the future of the party’s parliamentary unit. The controversy has largely centred around a faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, which has publicly raised concerns about the party’s functioning and leadership.

Moral responsibility at the centre of TMC’s response

Speaking at a press conference, Kalyan Banerjee said leaders who no longer wish to remain with the TMC should take the ethical route and resign. He argued that continuing in the party while openly criticising it or supporting another political formation was not justified.

“If someone has differences of opinion with the party, if their actions place the party in an embarrassing position before the people, if they have numerous grievances against the party, or if they are no longer inclined to remain with the party and instead choose to support someone else, then it is their moral responsibility to resign,” he said, as per reports.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy cited as an example

Kalyan Banerjee also referred to the resignation of former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and said his decision reflected political morality. According to the TMC leader, Roy’s move should serve as an example for others who have similar complaints against the party.

“You are aware that some developments took place yesterday. TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha yesterday. He has made certain allegations. There may be questions about how much truth there is in those allegations. However, we believe that by resigning, he has done the right thing and has upheld ethical standards and political morality,” Banerjee said.

According to reports, he further added, “Just as Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned, others in a similar situation should also resign.”

Questions raised over letter and MP support claims

As per reports, the senior TMC leader also questioned the claims made by the rebel faction regarding support from MPs. Referring to a letter that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar reportedly said had been sent to the Speaker of Parliament, he said its contents remain unknown and have not been made public.

“I do not know how many people signed, how many did not sign, or what exactly happened. I do not know who is making what claim. But even after 24 hours, the letter that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said she had sent has still not been made public. No one has seen that letter yet,” Banerjee said.

He also questioned why the document had not been released if transparency and morality were central to the rebel group’s position. “If honesty is such an important issue, and if morality is such an important issue, then why could that letter not be disclosed?” he asked.

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