The Supreme Court of India has upheld the acquittal of four men who are accused of murdering a woman in Punjab in 2009. I the latest ruling, the apex court stated that the evidence presented before the court was not strong enough to prove that they are guilty.

The court refused to accept the claim of a key witness who stated that he had overheard them discussing their involvement in the murder at a hotel after around 3 months after the crime. The court found the claim difficult to believe as the accused discussed the murder without noticing his presence.

A bench of Justice Atul S. Chandurkar and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed appeals filed by the Punjab government against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to acquit the four men.

Husband’s Claim About Hotel Conversation Raises Doubts

The case actually took place in January 2009, when Kamlesh Rani was murdered. According to the prosecution, the accused killed her and stole her gold ornaments and mobile phone. Later, her husband, Mr Subhash Chander, stated that he overheard a conversation between the accused at Anand Hotel. In his statement to the investigators, Chander claimed that one of them discussed the murder and said another accused took away most of the stolen ornaments.

However, the Supreme Court found this claim unreliable. It noted that the accused were already sitting in the hotel hall when Subhash Chander entered. Despite this, they allegedly failed to notice him while discussing the crime.

“It is highly improbable that such discussion was ever heard by the informant without the respondents noticing his presence.” the Court observed.

Missing Evidence Weakens Prosecution’s Case

The Court also pointed out several gaps in the prosecution’s evidence. A witness claimed that he had purchased the deceased woman’s mobile phone from one of the accused. However, he failed to produce any documents to establish that the phone was actually hers.

The Court also questioned the recovery of the alleged murder weapon. It was neither sent for forensic examination nor found to have bloodstains. Moreover, no independent witness was present during the recovery proceedings. These shortcomings raised serious doubts about the prosecution’s claims.

Supreme Court Explains Why Acquittal Should Stand

The Court said the case was entirely based on circumstantial evidence. Therefore, the prosecution needed to establish a complete chain of events pointing only towards the accused’s guilt.

“In a case based entirely on circumstantial evidence, the chain of events ought to be complete in all respects so as to lead only to one hypothesis that the accused alone are guilty of the offence in question,” the judgment stated.

It further relied on the legal principle that all circumstances must collectively lead to an irresistible conclusion that the accused committed the crime.

Finding that the evidence failed to meet this standard, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the High Court’s decision. It consequently dismissed the Punjab government’s appeals and upheld the acquittal of all four accused.