Supreme Court Agrees to Examine Plea Seeking  Recall of Split Verdict Over CEC Appointments Law Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine an application seeking recall of its September 23 split verdict in the case challenging the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

Senior Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the application before the three-judge bench led by Chief justice of India. He told the bench that the recall application had already been filed and was earlier mentioned before Justice Dipankar Datta’s bench.

Gopal Shankarnarayan said the matter has now been placed before the present bench on the administrative side.

He also informed the court that a curative petition has been filed. He submitted that a review petition would have to precede the curative petition.

The CJI Surya Kant said, ‘We will examine and then take a call.’ The application has been filed by petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The law removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for appointing the CEC and ECs.

On September 23, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma delivered separate and divergent opinions on whether the challenge to the 2023 law should be referred to a larger Constitution Bench.

The issue was whether the petitions required consideration by a five-judge bench under Article 145(3). The recall application, however, does not seek recall of Justice Dipankar Datta’s opinion. It specifically seeks recall of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s opinion and the common order passed on September 23.

The main ground raised in the application is the subsequent disclosure of the professional engagement of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s son, Siddharth Sharma, as standing counsel for the Election Commission of India before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

According to the application, the official Madhya Pradesh High Court records show that Siddharth Sharma was appointed as standing counsel for the Election Commission of India on July 10, 2024.

The application also refers to orders showing his appearance for the ECI before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petitioners claim that this engagement was not disclosed during the five hearings before the bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The five hearings took place on May 6, May 7, May 14, May 27 and July 30, 2026. The arguments on whether the case should be referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench were completed on July 30 and the order was reserved.

The petitioners say they came to know about the engagement only after the September 23 opinions were pronounced. They claim that if the engagement had been disclosed earlier, they would have sought Justice Satish Chandra Sharma’s recusal from the case.

The application does not allege actual bias or bad faith on the part of the judge.

Instead, it raises the question of whether the circumstances create a reasonable apprehension about impartiality.

The petitioners have argued that proof of actual bias is not necessary when there is a reasonable apprehension of bias based on the relevant circumstances.

They have also relied on the Supreme Court’s Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, which states that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

The application seeks recall of Justice Sharma’s September 23 opinion and modification of the common order to the extent that it relies on the difference between the two opinions and directs the papers to be placed before the Chief Justice for consideration of a Constitution Bench.