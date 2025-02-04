Supreme Court Allows Appeals Beyond 90-Day Limit Under 2008 NIA Act

The Supreme Court ruled that appeals filed by accused individuals or victims under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, cannot be rejected solely because they exceed the 90-day time limit.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that appeals filed by accused individuals or victims under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, cannot be rejected solely because they exceed the 90-day time limit.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan addressed the validity of Section 21(5) of the NIA Act, which imposes strict deadlines for filing appeals against trial court decisions.

“The appeals filed by the accused or victims will not be dismissed merely on the ground that the delay extends beyond 90 days,” the bench stated, effectively relaxing the rigid statutory restriction.

Under the current provision, appeals must be submitted within 30 days of the judgment, sentence, or order. While the high court has the discretion to accept appeals beyond this period if a valid reason is provided, it cannot do so after 90 days, which became the core issue in the petitions.

The court directed all parties to submit brief written arguments, limited to three pages, ahead of the next hearing.

The case was brought before the court by petitioners Sushila Devi and Osman Shareef, who challenged the inflexible deadline. The ruling marks a significant legal development, ensuring that procedural delays do not automatically lead to the denial of justice.

