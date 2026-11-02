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Home > India News > Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

The permission has been granted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated October 15, 2025. Only certified green crackers will be allowed, and the use of conventional or prohibited firecrackers will remain restricted, the apex court said.

The temporary relaxation will end on November 8. A complete ban on firecrackers will come back into effect across Delhi-NCR from November 9.
The temporary relaxation will end on November 8. A complete ban on firecrackers will come back into effect across Delhi-NCR from November 9.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 16:13 IST

The Supreme Court has allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, November 7 and 8 for Diwali. A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale has also imposed strict time restrictions and designated no-cracker zones.
 
As per court’s directions, people will be allowed to burst green crackers only between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on the two days. The use of firecrackers outside these time limits will not be permitted.
 
The top court has directed authorities to ensure that only green crackers approved by CSIR-NEERI are sold in the market. The court also cautioned against conventional firecrackers being sold under the label of green crackers.
 
The permission has been granted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order dated October 15, 2025. Only certified green crackers will be allowed, and the use of conventional or prohibited firecrackers will remain restricted, the apex court said.
 
The top court has also prohibited the bursting of firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary healthcare centres, district hospitals and old-age homes.
 
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, along with notified silence zones, will also be designated as no-cracker zones. Authorities are required to identify and mark these restricted areas.
 
The temporary relaxation will end on November 8. A complete ban on firecrackers will come back into effect across Delhi-NCR from November 9.   
 
During the earlier hearing, the Supreme Court observed that it would adopt a balanced approach on the use of firecrackers. The top court had ruled out both a complete ban and unrestricted bursting of crackers on the day of Diwali.
 
The court had also maintained that a blanket ban on firecrackers across the country could affect the sentiments associated with the festival. The apex court had also made it clear that people would not be permitted to burst crackers for 24 hours highlighting the impact of noise and air pollution on children and elderly and people who are ill.
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Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9
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Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

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Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR For Diwali; Full Ban Returns on November 9

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