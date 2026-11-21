The Supreme Court on Friday has allowed the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging a Madras High Court judgment concerning the lighting of the lamp at the site.

The court clarified that the permission is a one-time arrangement for this year’s festival. It does not recognise or establish any customary, religious or ownership right over the disputed site.

The bench also stayed the findings recorded in the relevant paragraphs of the Madras High Court’s January 6, 2026 judgment, which are under challenge before it.

The Supreme Court directed that the lamp must be lit only by a restricted team authorised by the Devasthanam.

The District Collector of Madurai will decide the number and composition of the team in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Commissioner of Police.

The District Collector will act as the nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the arrangements. The Madurai Police Commissioner has been directed to ensure adequate police protection and regulate access to the site.

The Centre has also been asked to examine the deployment of an appropriate CRPF contingent, if required by the State government.

The court made it clear that members of the general public will not be allowed to accompany the authorised team to the Deepathoon. No procession, public gathering, demonstration or slogan-raising will be permitted at the site.

The district administration will decide the timing, route and duration of the ceremony. The authorised team will have to leave the site immediately after the lamp is lit.

The ASI will prescribe conditions to protect the monument and its surroundings. The court has prohibited any excavation, construction, permanent installation or damage to any monument, religious structure or property.

The bench also directed that existing religious practices at their customary locations must continue without disturbance. The lawful religious activities and access to the Dargah and other institutions on the hill must not be affected.

The Supreme Court clarified that its order does not decide whether the Deepathoon is a place of customary religious worship or whether lighting the lamp there is an essential religious practice.

Questions relating to ownership, possession, customary usage, religious rights and access to the site have been left open for final adjudication.

The court further said that this year’s permission cannot be used as evidence of an established religious custom or as a basis for seeking similar permission in future years.

The District Collector has been directed to submit a report on compliance with the court’s directions within three days after the festival.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing in the second week of January 2027.