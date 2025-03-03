Supreme Court Allows Ranveer Allahbadia To Resume Podcast With Conditions

The Supreme Court has permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing The Ranveer Show, subject to an undertaking that his content will adhere to the required standards of morality and decency.

The Supreme Court has permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing The Ranveer Show, subject to an undertaking that his content will adhere to the required standards of morality and decency. This decision comes after an earlier restriction that barred him from broadcasting any episodes. The court emphasized that the content should be suitable for viewers of all age groups.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy stemmed from remarks made by Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show regarding India’s Got Latent, which were deemed inappropriate. The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, strongly opposed Allahbadia’s plea, labeling his statements as vulgar and perverse. As a result, the court also barred him from discussing the case on his podcast.

Additionally, Allahbadia had sought permission to travel abroad, arguing that his podcast is his sole source of livelihood. However, the Supreme Court refused to grant travel permission at this stage, stating that it may be considered only after he cooperates with the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the Solicitor General suggested that Allahbadia should remain silent for some time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The legal proceedings continue, with the court closely monitoring the case while ensuring that content shared on digital platforms meets appropriate ethical standards.

Also Read: IIFA Awards Joins Hands with IPBL – India’s Premier Sporting League